INNER HEROES: You're cool, I'm cool, everyone's cool

It has been an emotionally challenging summer for me.
It started in mid-June when our daughter, Jessie, son-in-law, Jesse and our two grandchildren, Livi and Lyza, headed off for their annual two-month sojourn to Sun Valley, Idaho. We waved as they backed out of the driveway, loaded up to the brim.
We were happy for them and sad for us. They were sad, too.
Twenty-four years ago, our son Mathew, always a dreamer, had a dream. He was nineteen years old and somehow saw a need for a summer camp in his new Idaho hometown, near Sun Valley. Maybe he was listening to his ever-wise soul calling out, "Mathew, you have some important work to do up here. Create a summer camp and provide meaningful outdoor experiences for children in the Wood River Valley."
Upon further reflection, and a follow-up conversation with Mat, I think it was not all that romantic a beginning. Mat was simply doing what he loved to do, working with children, and trying to make a living.
And so, it was...
Mat began his camp with four young campers. He called it Mat's Adventure Tours. By the end of the summer, 10 campers had signed up. Some of the activities were swimming and jumping into the nearby Wood River, guided tours to the local fire station, educational pizza parlor classes and of course, biking and hiking all over the valley.
Twenty-four years later, they were heading up to camp; a lot has changed. The camp has an updated name, Mountain Adventure Tours, and has become part of a larger non-profit corporation, Idaho BaseCamp. All of these are off-springs of Mat's non-stop dreaming efforts to serve youth, not just in Idaho, but around the country and the world.
Jessie and Joelle O'Connor are camp co-directors. Jesse is a key staff member, leading weeklong overnight adventures around the western states. Livi and Lyza are regular campers. I provide Elevation Leadership Training for the counselors from all over the country. Mat and wife Whitney pour their hearts and souls into Mountain Adventure Tours and other Idaho BaseCamp projects all year long. This summer around 700 campers participated from around the country. Jessie said it was their best season ever.
Back to my emotionally challenging summer. At least 75% of my stimulation and joy, since arriving in Bend eight months ago from Flagstaff, had come from Jessie, Jesse, Livi and Lyza. With the pandemic hovering over us, our lives became pretty contained: Work, family. Work, family. Work, family. Laughter, lawn mowing, dinners outside, trips down to the river, Zoom clients...
In the first four months here there was no hugging. Yuk! You get the picture. It was a wonderful, extremely weird time. After they all left, I'd look up to their house and feel empty. No joy. No smiles shining down the hill. Quiet. I wondered...who am I? What was I doing? I turned 75 years old. Was this whole move to Oregon a huge mistake? Negative thoughts flowed in along with the ever-changing COVID-19 fears and all the other national and international insanities. Like so many people, I was wasn't able to protect myself from all the toxic vibes floating around.
Fortunately, over the past years, I have trained myself to consistently bring gratitude into nearly every conscious moment of life. Still, the battle raged. Doubts. Fears. More gratitude. Breathe. Ride my bike. Dance. Someone's mad at me. I messed up. Breathe. Smile. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
What a summer! And truly, I am a pretty cool guy. I know that. Wendy and I went up to Idaho a few weeks ago. My head was better up there, surrounded by our dear family.
Finally our family returned home last Thursday. They are all cool. Wendy and I are cool. Everyone is cool. Breath. Hugs. Hold hands and prayers before dinner. My brain is cleaning out and filling up with love again.
There are a few lessons I'm doing my best to soak in: I am cool. You are cool. We are all cool. Some periods of craziness are part of our journeys. So many of the key people in my life have been dealing with this same stuff. You are not alone. Never. Stay better connected when your family goes away next year.
Thanks, Mat, for making so many cool dreams come true.
Thank you, family, for all the joy you bring into the world.
Thank you everyone, especially parents and campers, for being so cool.
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!