INNER HEROES: You're cool, I'm cool, everyone's cool

Twenty-four years later, they were heading up to camp; a lot has changed. The camp has an updated name, Mountain Adventure Tours, and has become part of a larger non-profit corporation, Idaho BaseCamp. All of these are off-springs of Mat's non-stop dreaming efforts to serve youth, not just in Idaho, but around the country and the world.

Jessie and Joelle O'Connor are camp co-directors. Jesse is a key staff member, leading weeklong overnight adventures around the western states. Livi and Lyza are regular campers. I provide Elevation Leadership Training for the counselors from all over the country. Mat and wife Whitney pour their hearts and souls into Mountain Adventure Tours and other Idaho BaseCamp projects all year long. This summer around 700 campers participated from around the country. Jessie said it was their best season ever.

Back to my emotionally challenging summer. At least 75% of my stimulation and joy, since arriving in Bend eight months ago from Flagstaff, had come from Jessie, Jesse, Livi and Lyza. With the pandemic hovering over us, our lives became pretty contained: Work, family. Work, family. Work, family. Laughter, lawn mowing, dinners outside, trips down to the river, Zoom clients...