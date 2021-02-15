Inner Heroes: What's the point? Better to build bridges

What’s your point? Even more importantly, what is the point of making your point?

When we know what that is, then we can be radically more successful in making our points.

Everyone has a point on just about everything these days. The very meaning of the word point suggests this might not even be the right word to use when we want to make our point. A point does not, in fact, take up any space. It stays where it is and does not extend out from itself.

A point defines, period.

It is a starting point or a center point or an end point. A point is only in relation to something else. Without something else, no point is needed or even exists. Our points often stay isolated and only aggravate and separate rather than connect and educate.

The news is full of articulate newscasters making their points. Politicians make their points. Protesters are pointing fingers. These points invariably differ from others' points and ultimately come in conflict. Points put on armor, grab spears, rigidly stand their ground and do battle. My point! No, my point! Down with your point!

At the end of the day, neither point changes location or is incorporated into the other point. Our points are only more solidified.