Inner Heroes: What's the point? Better to build bridges

What’s your point? Even more importantly, what is the point of making your point?
When we know what that is, then we can be radically more successful in making our points.
Everyone has a point on just about everything these days. The very meaning of the word point suggests this might not even be the right word to use when we want to make our point. A point does not, in fact, take up any space. It stays where it is and does not extend out from itself.
A point defines, period.
It is a starting point or a center point or an end point. A point is only in relation to something else. Without something else, no point is needed or even exists. Our points often stay isolated and only aggravate and separate rather than connect and educate.
The news is full of articulate newscasters making their points. Politicians make their points. Protesters are pointing fingers. These points invariably differ from others' points and ultimately come in conflict. Points put on armor, grab spears, rigidly stand their ground and do battle. My point! No, my point! Down with your point!
At the end of the day, neither point changes location or is incorporated into the other point. Our points are only more solidified.
What is the point?
At home, how do we get our point across? How does my tender point travel outside myself so it can join your tender point? How do these two points learn to peacefully, even lovingly, coexist? Too many arguments are spoken but barely heard. Some are never even spoken because we never learned how to make our point. We complain. We blame. We yell. We repeat.
Stuck in pointless arguments.
Stuck in our own points of view.
Stuck in self-righteous anger, sadness and turmoil.
Stuck in generations of yesterdays.
Hoping and praying for a less point-filled tomorrow.
How do we get unstuck?
Here are five powerful suggestions:
1. Instead of making points, build bridges. A bridge needs two key elements: ears that listen and hearts that care. Bravely ease out over the bridge towards the other side.
2. If I want you to listen to me, first I need to listen to you. What is your point, again? What is underneath your point? Be curious. Ask questions. Listen with respect. Points are pointless until we incorporate the other's point and show we are trying to understand.
3. Stop having to be right. Right is an extremely narrow point of view and there is no learning. Say something like, "I can see how you see it that way," or "I'm working on listening better," or just a simple "Thank you!"
4. Make the person receiving your point as important as the point you are making, even more important. This is all about people--people, not points.
5. Combine courage and vulnerability in your presentation. These are magic ingredients for opening ears and hearts. There is nothing to lose except a little unneeded ego.
Remember, more bridges and less points.