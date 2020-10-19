INNER HEROES: We must be respectful in our disagreements

In the Daily Sun recently, there was a disturbing yet heart-warming story.
Neighbors across the street from one another were supporting different presidential candidates. On the north side, the lawn was filled with Trump and Pence campaign signs. The southern neighbor's lawn was filled with signs for Biden and Harris.
The south side read, "Black Lives Matter" and "Trump Lies Matter."
The north side, "Keep America Great" and "We Support Law Enforcement."
Not surprisingly, both sides have been vandalized in recent weeks. Garbage and dog feces were scattered over one yard. Signs and flags were stolen on both. A surveillance video showed five masked (not medical masks) men ransacking the Trump side, one with a machete.
Here is the promising news.
Both sides denounced the destruction of their neighbor's property and each one is helping the other during this time of intense, national intolerance. The Biden-leaning neighbor offered a sign to his neighbor that read:
Please don't vandalize my neighbor's signs, flags or yard.
It was graciously accepted. The north side Republican neighbor offered to have his surveillance cameras point across the street to identify the hateful vandals.
Two neighbors, on a quiet street in beautiful Flagstaff, have very different political opinions. But unlike too many of us who find ourselves on one side or the other of this ugly conflict, they truly care about each other.
They are teachers for all of us across America.
All ages, all genders, all races, all of us. Disagree strongly, but do it with respect. When I hate you for your beliefs or you hate me for mine, our humanity has left the scene.
Regardless of our many differences, I truly listen to you and you truly listen to me. I speak respectfully to you and you do the same for me. No belittling in any way, shape or form. Find solutions and connection, not reasons to grow further apart. Do our best to care for each other as human beings.
The closing words for our country's Pledge of Allegiance are:
...with liberty and justice for all.
Say these words again: With liberty and justice for all. And again: With liberty and justice for all. When we think and speak these words, they come from our highest intelligence, our highest wisdom, our highest character. They are stated with kindness, with fierceness and with eternal commitment.
...with liberty and justice for all.
These are words to live up to. Words to teach. Words to repeat, practice, learn and relearn. They rule out hate. They rule out "I am better than you." They rule out "You're an idiot because your beliefs aren't the same as mine."
Here is our homework to get us one, maybe two, steps closer: We need to find someone we really disagree with and resist our urge to call them an idiot, a jerk or worse. We need to first see them as a human being. That is first. See underneath the noise. Look deeper and see their soul.
Disagree all you want but do it respectfully.
Hate Ain't...
Not even close.
