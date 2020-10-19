INNER HEROES: We must be respectful in our disagreements

Two neighbors, on a quiet street in beautiful Flagstaff, have very different political opinions. But unlike too many of us who find ourselves on one side or the other of this ugly conflict, they truly care about each other.

They are teachers for all of us across America.

All ages, all genders, all races, all of us. Disagree strongly, but do it with respect. When I hate you for your beliefs or you hate me for mine, our humanity has left the scene.

Regardless of our many differences, I truly listen to you and you truly listen to me. I speak respectfully to you and you do the same for me. No belittling in any way, shape or form. Find solutions and connection, not reasons to grow further apart. Do our best to care for each other as human beings.

The closing words for our country's Pledge of Allegiance are:

...with liberty and justice for all.

Say these words again: With liberty and justice for all. And again: With liberty and justice for all. When we think and speak these words, they come from our highest intelligence, our highest wisdom, our highest character. They are stated with kindness, with fierceness and with eternal commitment.

...with liberty and justice for all.