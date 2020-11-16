Inner Heroes: United we stand in love and understanding

The virus has became politicized into insanity and it's painful to watch.

Each of us chooses to get our information from different sources. I believe this and you believe that. That's the way it's always been, really. No two people see the world the same way. We are different!

The United States recently held presidential elections. Insanity has followed ever since. He won. No, he lost! The other guy won. You cheated. We need to build bridges. Court cases. He said. She said. Tears of relief.

Oy! Oy! Oy!

Where are we going to do with all this?

Remember, United We Stand. What do those revered words mean? We need them now more than ever! We can have our differences. We've always had them and always will. That is our eternal reality. We have passion and deep feelings for what we believe. It's possible that we both can be right, depending upon our perspective. My right may be your wrong ... and vice versa.

Then, in America and much of the world, we vote, then we argue, then we go to court to settle our disputes. One side wins and the other side loses. No one likes to lose.