Inner Heroes: Tips for making this a joyful time

More than any time in my life, we are being challenged to maintain our day-to-day peace of mind. Surely, the many pressures of COVID-19 are a huge factor. There are also the sharp political divides and blitherings that have taken over too much of our conversation and media time.
Anger, fear and distrust have become the common, addictive norm. For a year now, daily lives have been narrowed to our homes, even to one or two rooms. Students, teachers, workers of all kinds have been glued to screens, Zooming, FaceTiming, Skyping...
Even if you are not in this isolated group, no one, I repeat, no one has been living a normal existence. For too many there have not been hugs, even handshakes. One year ago, hugs, kisses, handshakes and high fives were our everyday, happy connectors.
Friends have tested positive, maybe you have, too. Friends have been admitted to the hospital. Maybe you have, too. People we know have died. Parents, loved ones, co-workers, friends of friends...
Our time with the grandkids, for nearly three months now, has been beyond blissful, and also disturbingly uncomfortable. Hugging and close-up playing have been the primary modes of expressing love since birth. Not these days.
Jobs have been lost. Rents and mortgages unpaid. Businesses have struggled, many have closed. Frustration and fear range from simmering to bubbling over.
But wait.
The vaccines have arrived...finally!!
A new day is dawning.
Many of us have had a shot already, even two. Many are still waiting. I've heard by summer, everyone who wants one can be vaccinated. Thank you scientists, pharmaceutical labs, transporters, health-care workers and untold thousands of volunteers.
Thank you!
So, what's next?
Nobody really seems to know exactly what's next.
Does anyone ever really know exactly what's next?
Heck, we can hardly agree on what just happened!
So let's make a huge part of what's next up to you and me, not anything else.
We want to turn this upcoming unknown period into as joyful a time as possible.
That's the goal! All hands in!
Here's the plan:
1. Every day we'll go outside for at least 30 minutes, barring the most awful weather. Our little Lyza goes to outdoor school regardless of rain, sleet or snow. Let's be more like Lyza.
2. Some kind of exercise every day. Dance, walk, bike, run, yoga, Pilates, trampoline, shadow box, hoops, golf...something, anything. Our bodies need movement.
3. Gratitude expressed silently or out loud at least ten minutes every day. Preferably much more. I've been doing my best to say thank you's every conscious moment I'm not doing something else. I love it. There is much less opportunity for junk to fill up my brain.
4. Feel awe at least one time every day. Awe is everywhere we look. Look at a bird, a tree, a bug, the sunrise, yourself in the mirror. Slow down. Look closely. See the beauty. Take a breath. See the inexplicable complexity and intelligence. Yes, you! Awe takes us beyond our limiting egos and into the ever-available mystic.
5. Pray daily for someone who needs it.
6. Donate to anyone who needs it, at least once a week. Giving is powerful medicine.
Let's do it!
From now until forever.
Safe travels.