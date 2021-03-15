Inner Heroes: Tips for making this a joyful time

More than any time in my life, we are being challenged to maintain our day-to-day peace of mind. Surely, the many pressures of COVID-19 are a huge factor. There are also the sharp political divides and blitherings that have taken over too much of our conversation and media time.

Anger, fear and distrust have become the common, addictive norm. For a year now, daily lives have been narrowed to our homes, even to one or two rooms. Students, teachers, workers of all kinds have been glued to screens, Zooming, FaceTiming, Skyping...

Even if you are not in this isolated group, no one, I repeat, no one has been living a normal existence. For too many there have not been hugs, even handshakes. One year ago, hugs, kisses, handshakes and high fives were our everyday, happy connectors.

Friends have tested positive, maybe you have, too. Friends have been admitted to the hospital. Maybe you have, too. People we know have died. Parents, loved ones, co-workers, friends of friends...

Our time with the grandkids, for nearly three months now, has been beyond blissful, and also disturbingly uncomfortable. Hugging and close-up playing have been the primary modes of expressing love since birth. Not these days.