Inner Heroes: The obvious hidden secret to life

What took me so long?!

I don't really know, but it has taken all of my seventy-five years to integrate this obvious truth. Well, I haven't remotely integrated it yet.

This lesson comes from the Polyvagal Theory and was only introduced to me in the past month. I am a rookie and am actually crying as I look back at all the hurt I have caused by not realizing what has always been right in front of my eyes. I am sad, but promise to do my best to transform my sadness into a dedicated effort to master this lesson in all my remaining days.

Now I am not only sad but have an appreciative smile as I peer into the future carrying my recently acquired wisdom.

My new counselor and guide, Krayna, has passed on this profound lesson. The basis of this lesson, and I trust you are all sitting on the edge of your seats, is that humans and every other animal move between three psycho-emotional-physical states.

The first and highest state, Safe and Social, is the calmest, and allows us to be available to all peaceful discussions. We are able to get close to another person, we can share our different opinions peacefully and we can look inside and be humbly honest with ourselves. Now we can learn from our mistakes and strive to become better human beings. We are now in the present and feeling safe.

The three lower states are generated from fear and prevent any of the above positive interactions. One is Fight or Flight, where we either become defensive to protect or offensive to inflict damage. Our lowest state is Freeze -- when we are locked up, frozen and can hardly speak, move or even think. This is some form of terror.

That is us in a nutshell: Safe and Social, Fight or Flight...or Frozen. Pause for a moment and soak in this simple obvious reality. You, me and every other animal are, at any time, in one of three states.

We do not choose to be in any of the lower states! No one does. They are automatic -- like a deer in the headlights. These states are not a choice! It's our body's reflexive reaction to either a real or a learned danger. Our learned dangers are infinite in number, depending upon our personal history. They run from spiders, police officers, a breakup, a gun, rejection or judgment when sharing inner thoughts or feelings. The list goes on...

Again, the lower states are not a choice and we often don't even realize we are in one. Others might see it, but often our own fear states are hidden from ourselves. Therapy is a helpful way to help reveal what has been running our show for a long time. Therapies for post-traumatic-stress disorders have been a huge help to all of us painfully locked in our fears.

Here is the secret!

The only state in which we can have a meaningful, coherent interaction with anyone is the Safe and Social state.

I repeat: The only state in which we can have a meaningful, coherent interaction with anyone is the Safe and Social state.

Interactions when we are in lower states invariably lead to arguments or fights and never resolve anything. We leave these interactions angry, hopeless and filled with blame. It is always the fault of the jerk, the partner, our co-worker...it is never us. We are blind in this area.

Here is the first step to getting out of this old, painful pattern. Get help to learn when you are in one of these automatic fear states. Look inside with kindness and understanding. When we have the courage and support to own up to our fear states -- now vow to never enter an interaction when you or the other person is in one of these states.

No reaction or interaction with this new awareness is the beginning of peace.

It's a huge step. Finally, we can choose. Vow to make every word come from your safe and social self.

Pause, breathe, look around...are there any actual dangers? Breathe slowly. We are beginning to unravel our old, old patterns and grow. Maybe even grow up and leave a destructive pattern behind. No more secrets.

Now the holy work begins. May peace be with all of us.

Burt Gershater is an inspiring, nationally recognized life coach, speaker, and trainer who sparks powerful changes in people’s lives. He can be reached at burt@burtgershater.com.

