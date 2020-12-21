Inner Heroes: Tearing up at leaving beloved Flagstaff

I am sitting in front of the wood stove in our house at 1530 North Navajo Drive. Nothing new. Wendy and I have been here twenty-six beauty-filled years. But it's different today, way different. Boxes fill up the living room, kitchen and sewing room. The movers, Fred and Dave, were here yesterday for nearly eight hours. All our pictures are off the walls, the cabinets are empty, the whole place is torn apart.
We're moving.
In fact, we didn't stay here last night. Chris cooked us a shalom salmon dinner and then we drove out to our interim apartment offered to us by our friends Mary Kate and Greg. Just two of the uncountable love offerings shared with us as we pack up after a combined 97 years in Flagstaff and head off to Bend, Oregon. Something I often said I would never ever do--leave Flagstaff.
Why would we? We've got it made. We're in heaven.
Friends, friends, friends surround us. Nature's beauty surrounds us. Our office, the New Leaf Wellness Building, is filled with a dozen dedicated, warm-hearted healers. Doctors lovingly take care of every part of our aging, thankful bodies. Bicycle trails and cross country ski trails are everywhere we look--and just a few minute drive south are the picturesque Sedona red rocks. That is a very short list.
Why would we ever leave?
I feel the warmth reaching out to me from the glowing oak, poplar and juniper wood that have been at the core of my gratitude for our heavenly Flagstaff lives. I've cut it down, chopped it up, trucked it back home, stacked it up and split it into flame-friendly kindling. Wendy and I have started thousands of morning fires, cleaned out the ashes, cleaned off the glass window and expressed our daily gratitude every step of the way. Some evenings we simply sit and marvel at the glorious shifting coals and mystical dancing flames. They tell a sweet story to patient observers.
Wendy just called out, "Are you writing the 'Dear Flagstaff' message?"
"I am," I said, and tears are flowing down my face. Tears of every kind. Tears of deep loss and sorrow. Tears of letting go of a life I don't want to let go of. Tears of life speeding by, and glistening tears of excitement and joy are tucked in there, too.
Excitement and joy?
I haven't yet told you why we would ever leave our beloved Flagstaff...
There are a few key parts to this recipe.
One is aging. Mid-seventies isn't young by most people's standards and Wendy will be crossing over to seventy in a few more blinks of our ever-blinking eyes.
Distance is a factor. Family is, at the closest, seven hundred miles north of Flagstaff. The farthest are over a thousand miles north.
Speeding by years and unaltering long miles are keys.
I also realize I am able to continue my professional life virtually as I have for the past nine months.
And then, one recent morning, the phone rang! "Mimi, Baba...a house, the one right behind ours, you know it, just went on the market. Make an offer, it won't be available for long. The market is crazy up here!"
Gulp! Wide eyes! A cup of coffee for Wendy, tea for me.
Time was ticking, it's always ticking.
Literally, a twenty second walk from our back door to Jessie, Jesse, Livi and Lyza's back door.
Tick, tick, tick, tick.
They all have been begging us (not an exaggeration) for a few years to move north.
Tick, tick, tick, tick.
We offered the asking price and within seemingly no time, it was accepted. The wheels of change were spinning out of control. Our lives, as we had known them, were coming unglued.
Terror, excitement, letting go, a crazy silly future of grandchildren waking us up in the morning. Saying too many no-hug goodbyes. Crazy, uncontrollable tears.
In just a few days, Mat and Jennie, our two oldest, will arrive to help ceremonialize our departure from paradise, assist us in our thousand-mile auto journey, and partake in the welcoming to our new lives in Bend.
We will miss you, Flagstaff!!!
We plan to be back a lot.
Soooo, soooo much love!!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!