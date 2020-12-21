Inner Heroes: Tearing up at leaving beloved Flagstaff

I am sitting in front of the wood stove in our house at 1530 North Navajo Drive. Nothing new. Wendy and I have been here twenty-six beauty-filled years. But it's different today, way different. Boxes fill up the living room, kitchen and sewing room. The movers, Fred and Dave, were here yesterday for nearly eight hours. All our pictures are off the walls, the cabinets are empty, the whole place is torn apart.

We're moving.

In fact, we didn't stay here last night. Chris cooked us a shalom salmon dinner and then we drove out to our interim apartment offered to us by our friends Mary Kate and Greg. Just two of the uncountable love offerings shared with us as we pack up after a combined 97 years in Flagstaff and head off to Bend, Oregon. Something I often said I would never ever do--leave Flagstaff.

Why would we? We've got it made. We're in heaven.

Friends, friends, friends surround us. Nature's beauty surrounds us. Our office, the New Leaf Wellness Building, is filled with a dozen dedicated, warm-hearted healers. Doctors lovingly take care of every part of our aging, thankful bodies. Bicycle trails and cross country ski trails are everywhere we look--and just a few minute drive south are the picturesque Sedona red rocks. That is a very short list.

Why would we ever leave?