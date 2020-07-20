INNER HEROES: Stars align to rekindle a running love connection

A bit startled, he said, "Yes. David and I were teammates at Northern Arizona University! We're good friends. I'm Ahmed."

"Hi Ahmed. I am Wendy. Burt is upstairs, talking with David, right now!"

Ahmed couldn't believe it. He still can't!

Now remember, Australia is 17 time zones ahead of Arizona; Wendy, only at the very last minute, decided to put in her shopping order; David and I speak just few times a month; Ahmed has never delivered to us in the four months of the pandemic; the last time David and Ahmed connected was two years ago when David was in Flagstaff.

I texted David immediately and he texted Ahmed. Boom! Boom! Their love spark was rekindled.

David told me Ahmed Osman was a Somali refugee and made it to America when he was only 12. Knowing no English, he was put directly into the sixth grade. He worked hard and made it to NAU on a running scholarship, earned his degree and became an All-American runner. Last year he represented the USA at the World Championships in the marathon, finishing 23rd in 2 hours 16 minutes.

Miracles?