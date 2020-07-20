INNER HEROES: Stars align to rekindle a running love connection

Just a few days ago, I was doing a podcast with my dear Australian friend and two-time Olympic runner, David McNeill, and my brand-new friend, Tyson Popplestone. Tyson was also a high-level Australian long distance runner. These days, he hosts a popular podcast for runners called Relaxed Running.
I was invited because I've been on David's support team for over a decade. I have watched him grow from his early years at Northern Arizona University (NAU) through many ups and downs. There have been challenging injuries, long, uncertain rehabilitations, national championships and Olympic performances. Today, David is one of his country's most successful long distance runners and more importantly, a role model for runners of all ages. David walks the talk.
It does seem like a miracle that I find myself, a below average recreational runner at my very best, to be sitting with these two young men. But that is not the miracle I want to talk about.
While I was talking on Zoom with David and Tyson, Wendy was downstairs. Someone knocked on the door; it was our grocery deliveryman. He was an unusually helpful fellow with a lean, athletic build who wore a T-shirt with a running logo. Being the friendly, engaging person she is, Wendy said, "Excuse me, could I ask a question?"
"Sure," he answered, a bit surprised.
"Do you happen to know David McNeill?"
A bit startled, he said, "Yes. David and I were teammates at Northern Arizona University! We're good friends. I'm Ahmed."
"Hi Ahmed. I am Wendy. Burt is upstairs, talking with David, right now!"
Ahmed couldn't believe it. He still can't!
Now remember, Australia is 17 time zones ahead of Arizona; Wendy, only at the very last minute, decided to put in her shopping order; David and I speak just few times a month; Ahmed has never delivered to us in the four months of the pandemic; the last time David and Ahmed connected was two years ago when David was in Flagstaff.
I texted David immediately and he texted Ahmed. Boom! Boom! Their love spark was rekindled.
David told me Ahmed Osman was a Somali refugee and made it to America when he was only 12. Knowing no English, he was put directly into the sixth grade. He worked hard and made it to NAU on a running scholarship, earned his degree and became an All-American runner. Last year he represented the USA at the World Championships in the marathon, finishing 23rd in 2 hours 16 minutes.
Miracles?
These are crazy daze...that's right, daze. Nothing is normal and normal doesn't appear anywhere on the horizon. Not unexpectedly, many of us are spending too much precious time and energy on what's going wrong these days.
All this focus on negativity is toxic for our souls, but paying attention to daily miracles is a powerful and accessible antidote. Here are a few wisdoms from one of my favorite soul-uplifting mentors, Rabbi Tzvi Freeman, from his recent book, Wisdom to Heal the Earth:
• Nothing is higher than delight. It is the quintessence of all that exists.
• A miracle is what occurs when a force from beyond our tightly defined little world enters within. That is why to see a miracle, an open heart and an open mind is not always enough. You need to put your own heart and mind aside before that which is so far beyond you...and then you will have eyes to see.
• It is not the miracle that is wondrous, but the natural order.
• An earthly being doing a heavenly act, now that's something to wake up to.
Observe a miracle every single day.
Soak it in.
Be part of a miracle every single day.
Soak it in.
Be safe.
I love you!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!