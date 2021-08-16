Inner Heroes: Runner, therapist share 'all the feels'

About a dozen years ago, I was blessed to meet my life-long friend, David McNeill. He was a young runner from Australia, and I was a sports consultant regularly working with individual athletes and teams to help them perform at their highest level.

Since his graduation from Northern Arizona University, he has competed in the past three Olympic games in London, Rio and most recently, Japan..

He wrote this not long after running in the first heat of the men's 5,000 meter competition. He ran a good race, placed eighth, but failed to qualify for the finals, his clearly stated goal for the 2020 Olympic games.

“All the feels.”

It’s a great expression. And something I’ve experienced so acutely today.

In one metaphysical plane, I’m reconciling the “what if…” with the dogged determination to “hold my head up high.” What if I positioned myself better in the penultimate lap? That’s something I’ll never know. But what I do know is I put my goals out into the universe, I committed wholeheartedly to my mental and spiritual fitness instead of just my physical fitness, I endured crushing heartbreak, and experienced success I really had no right experiencing this year.