Inner Heroes: Runner, therapist share 'all the feels'

About a dozen years ago, I was blessed to meet my life-long friend, David McNeill. He was a young runner from Australia, and I was a sports consultant regularly working with individual athletes and teams to help them perform at their highest level.
Since his graduation from Northern Arizona University, he has competed in the past three Olympic games in London, Rio and most recently, Japan..
He wrote this not long after running in the first heat of the men's 5,000 meter competition. He ran a good race, placed eighth, but failed to qualify for the finals, his clearly stated goal for the 2020 Olympic games.
“All the feels.”
It’s a great expression. And something I’ve experienced so acutely today.
In one metaphysical plane, I’m reconciling the “what if…” with the dogged determination to “hold my head up high.” What if I positioned myself better in the penultimate lap? That’s something I’ll never know. But what I do know is I put my goals out into the universe, I committed wholeheartedly to my mental and spiritual fitness instead of just my physical fitness, I endured crushing heartbreak, and experienced success I really had no right experiencing this year.
In another metaphysical plane, it’s a barren wasteland. Emptiness. Nothingness. Daily devotion to that one opportunity for years and years, all over in fifteen minutes. I knew it was coming, but no experience or wisdom prepares you for it. I know well enough to sit with it though, and not fight it. And so, it’s nice to be sitting in a deck chair today, warm air, breeze on my skin. Not thinking, not doing, just being.
And of course, the most prevailing and important metaphysical plane is the one filled with love and gratitude. Completely independent of result or performance. There were people who showed up for me this year in the most profound and selfless ways. Held me. Carried me. Not a single beautiful message the last day mourned me missing the final…every one was an expression of pride and love. What a fortunate life I lead. What a fantastic team I am a part of. What a fantastic season I’ve had.
"All the feels" indeed.
And none of it possible without my McNeill family, my Melbourne Track Club family, and my incredible community of friends I call “my people,” for whom “runner” is not necessarily my first identifier.
Love love love.
We spoke the day after his race. Clearly, "all the feels" was being experienced as we connected across the globe. The best part of our conversation was David telling me he would soon be back in training for the 2022 World Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon, just two-and-a-half hours east of our home in Bend.
We'll be there, David!
More love love love.