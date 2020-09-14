Inner Heroes: On the ethical obligation of charity, especially now

In the year between the now famous "knock, knock" and the NYC conference, I had become more familiar with my Judaic roots and traditions. One of those essential aspects I had heard about but had little understanding of was tzedakah, which is charity. But it is way more than charity as I had come to understand it prior to my studies.

The actual translation of tzedakah is righteousness or justice. Charity is not just a nice thing to do, it is the right thing to do. It is an ethical obligation. Giving to people in need is not something extra, it is essential.

So, there I was, sitting in this huge convention center in New York City. Speaking to us from the dais was an older rabbi whose name I can't remember. What I do remember is that he changed my life, forever. I will always, paradoxically, be in debt to that beautiful man.

I don't remember exactly what he was talking about. I only remember one part of his speech — the very last part when he was talking about tzedakah. With an impassioned voice, his arm raised above his head, he spoke these now permanently ingrained words. Exhorting all of us, he said, "Give! Give till it hurts!" He said it at least three times. "Give! Give till it hurts!" Each time with more spirit.