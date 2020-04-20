Inner Heroes: Now more than ever, love is needed

Practice love, please.
Why now?
Why not now?
Here we are, in one of the strangest, most challenging times in human history, waking up every day...
Wondering how many more people have died since yesterday. Wondering how I am going to pay the bills. Wondering when we'll get to hug our kids and grandkids again. Wondering when we'll get to hug anyone again. Wondering if we'll ever see an end to this global pandemic. Wondering if we can find a kinder, more loving way to be scared.
What's love got to do with it?
Everyone in the world is touched by this global fear that has turned our lives upside down. We are mostly divided in two sectors. Those of us who admit our fears and and those of us who don't.
What love has to do with it is that when fear is in the air, love is challenged. These days, fear IS in the air, permeating nearly every single one of our thoughts and actions.
There is pervading danger, both real and exaggerated. Some of us feel it directly from our sick and dying loved ones, our medical, front-line angels, our out-of-work brethren who can't pay rent, terrified parents and vulnerable elders, our fragile homeless community.
Fear is in our faces. Some of the hurting lives next door. Some, just down the street. Some are your friends' families in Texas, Michigan or New York. Some are your own spouses or best friends.
We breathe in fear daily whether we want to or not.
Love brings light, hope, courage and compassion into the world. Fear prefers anger, frustration, blame and selfishness. Mercifully we can choose between these two ageless masters and, in the end, decide which one we will serve.
This is life's ultimate choice.
Why now?
• Our children need us more than ever and we are teaching them all the time. Wake up every day and say, "I will love them better today than yesterday."
• There are so many suffering people in the world who need us. Send your prayers. Send your money. Send your love. Wear your mask.
• Fear is never a helpful ingredient in the healing process. Love is.
• Cooperation will get us to our goal much faster than acrimony. Faster is definitely what we need.
Expanding love requires both our fierce intention and disciplined practice. The intention is to never let a day go by without getting better at love. Then to practice: being more generous, more willing to apologize, more willing to forgive, to listen better, make yourself smaller, own your non-loving ways and let them go, shine your light.
Little by little, we get better at love.
Then, if we are diligent, we attain a higher level. There is still fear, but the fear now guides us directly to the light so we waste less time in the darkness.
Practice love, please!
