Inner Heroes: Now more than ever, love is needed

Practice love, please.

Why now?

Why not now?

Here we are, in one of the strangest, most challenging times in human history, waking up every day...

Wondering how many more people have died since yesterday. Wondering how I am going to pay the bills. Wondering when we'll get to hug our kids and grandkids again. Wondering when we'll get to hug anyone again. Wondering if we'll ever see an end to this global pandemic. Wondering if we can find a kinder, more loving way to be scared.

What's love got to do with it?

Everyone in the world is touched by this global fear that has turned our lives upside down. We are mostly divided in two sectors. Those of us who admit our fears and and those of us who don't.

What love has to do with it is that when fear is in the air, love is challenged. These days, fear IS in the air, permeating nearly every single one of our thoughts and actions.

There is pervading danger, both real and exaggerated. Some of us feel it directly from our sick and dying loved ones, our medical, front-line angels, our out-of-work brethren who can't pay rent, terrified parents and vulnerable elders, our fragile homeless community.