Inner heroes: Mockery and arrogance: The opposite of love

I was in deep, deep denial.

Today, I truthfully consider myself to be a loving human being. Not angelic, not even close, but I've learned a lot on this long, winding journey home. Why did this toxic stage of life occur, and how have I changed its trajectory over the years?

As I write, I don't know all the answers but am hoping and praying for clarity:

We all have personal stories that help us understand both our loving, tender behaviors and our insensitive, hurtful ones. I looked closely at my post-Depression, post-WWII childhood. Mine was a family and a society permeated with horrific, unspoken fears and wounds. We limped and danced our way silently through those years. Hurting each other was, too often, our norm.

My first major awareness was when classmates courageously came to me about my cruel behavior towards them. People having the guts to tell me the truth got me started on my more loving, honest path.

The second major awareness came when friends told me I was being too harsh as a parent. Thankfully, I listened. I apologized and began to change my ways and learn new, more loving ones.