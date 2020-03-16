Inner heroes: Mockery and arrogance: The opposite of love

It's no accomplishment to knock a person down;
the trick is to lift a person up!
— Rebbe Nachman
When a person blesses his neighbor wholeheartedly,
he himself will merit the same blessing.
— The Zohar
When I was a young man, I regularly mocked my peers. I thought I was cool, and they were not. I was somehow more, they were somehow less. As I look back on those days, I am deeply ashamed and sorrowful for my cruel behavior.
Not a small number of classmates spoke to me at reunions to tell me of my hurtful ways. Some waited 10, 20 years to share. I am sure more have not spoken. I hope you do ... please!
The words mockery, arrogance and love do not go together. A person doesn't have to be a genius to know that. Somehow, I didn't know that. No, that is not true. That's bull! I did know that and somehow did it anyway. I've thankfully changed a lot since then, but I knew I was hurting people. I wasn't an idiot. I didn't know the extent of it, but I knew the difference between being mean and being kind, even though I surely would have put up an insincere, aggressive defense had I been confronted.
I was in deep, deep denial.
Today, I truthfully consider myself to be a loving human being. Not angelic, not even close, but I've learned a lot on this long, winding journey home. Why did this toxic stage of life occur, and how have I changed its trajectory over the years?
As I write, I don't know all the answers but am hoping and praying for clarity:
We all have personal stories that help us understand both our loving, tender behaviors and our insensitive, hurtful ones. I looked closely at my post-Depression, post-WWII childhood. Mine was a family and a society permeated with horrific, unspoken fears and wounds. We limped and danced our way silently through those years. Hurting each other was, too often, our norm.
My first major awareness was when classmates courageously came to me about my cruel behavior towards them. People having the guts to tell me the truth got me started on my more loving, honest path.
The second major awareness came when friends told me I was being too harsh as a parent. Thankfully, I listened. I apologized and began to change my ways and learn new, more loving ones.
Stopping my hurtful behaviors and learning more loving ones is taking me an entire lifetime. I am blessed for some relative longevity. Learning from my mistakes has become my primary mission.
I give myself a grade of B or B+, but I am open to other opinions.
May our every error become a new lesson to help brighten our futures...and who knows how many others'?
I love you!