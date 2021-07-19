Inner Heroes: Mission accomplished?

A young man, Alo, stopped by my office last week. He had a sweet smile and a gentle, curious demeanor. He looked around and noticed a friend's photography displayed in the waiting room. "I really like these," he said. There were also some Hopi pots sitting on the mantle over the wood stove. He told me he is Hopi and was raised on the Hopi mesas northeast of Flagstaff.

"What do you do?" he asked.

"I am a counselor and a writer," I said.

He looked into my eyes and asked, "What is your mission?"

"That's a great question," I replied, with gratitude for his interest.

He nodded.

"Come over here." I pointed to the candle faithfully burning on the table that sits between me and my clients. "My mission is to help keep our spirit candles burning, even when the darkness settles in," I said.

There was silence. My new friend and I shook hands and expressed our mutual desire to meet up again. I'll always remember that brief encounter.

Mission? Spirit candles? Darkness?