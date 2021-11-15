Inner Heroes: Kissing your refrigerator -- no, really

Fast forward.

Now we live in Bend, Oregon. I told our realtor we would not buy a house that could not have a wood stove. She thought that was a bit odd. As it turned out, the house behind our family miraculously came on the market and we bought it two days later. As soon as was possible, we installed our new wood stove. More wood deliveries. More splitting. A new wood was introduced -- madrone. The heaviest, densest, hardest wood to split I've ever met. Nick, our new neighbor and new dear friend is just finishing up our woodshed as I type. The second coat of stain was just sprayed on and we'll be loading up tomorrow!

Finally, to the point of this whole story...

Last week, Wendy drove up to Bellingham, Washington to be with family. I was left alone with our woodstove. The first night I wasn't sleeping well so I made my way out to the living room and sat--you know where. I added a few more pieces of wood to get the fire popping. Heaven, again. I began talking to the fire, thanking the soft wood, the hard wood and their complex relationship. I could picture them when they were still in the forest and thanked them for spending their final days warming us.

I was wood-merized.

And then it happened.