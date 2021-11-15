Inner Heroes: Kissing your refrigerator -- no, really

Really?
Really!
I kissed mine for the first time ever last week and after just one kiss, I recommend it for everyone.
Many of you who have been reading my messages over these many years know I am a woodstove lover, fanatic, connoisseur...all the above and more. In my younger days my friends and I would take our pickup trucks into the woods nearly every weekend from the middle of August till the first snows.
These past decades many things have changed. Children, less time, no pickup truck anymore, getting older, grandchildren, a bit more money to buy at least four cords of oak, juniper, pine and aspen to keep us cozy all winter long. We began to purchase wood from local wood cutters and made a few good buddies over the years. They would unload the wood in our driveway and then my divinely inspired wood activities began.
Most of the wood they piled in the driveway had to be spit in order to become a functional size. Pop. Pop. One more piece of wood to keep us warm this winter. Wendy loaded the split wood into the wheelbarrow and rolled it to the backyard woodshed -- truly a work of art made by our neighbor Keith. Another heavenly winter spent in front of our wood stove was in the works. Many, many hours would be spent chopping kindling, piling wood in the house and the office in downtown Flagstaff, cleaning out the ashes...and ultimately, enjoying the gift of these trees that came to our home for their final days.
Fast forward.
Now we live in Bend, Oregon. I told our realtor we would not buy a house that could not have a wood stove. She thought that was a bit odd. As it turned out, the house behind our family miraculously came on the market and we bought it two days later. As soon as was possible, we installed our new wood stove. More wood deliveries. More splitting. A new wood was introduced -- madrone. The heaviest, densest, hardest wood to split I've ever met. Nick, our new neighbor and new dear friend is just finishing up our woodshed as I type. The second coat of stain was just sprayed on and we'll be loading up tomorrow!
Finally, to the point of this whole story...
Last week, Wendy drove up to Bellingham, Washington to be with family. I was left alone with our woodstove. The first night I wasn't sleeping well so I made my way out to the living room and sat--you know where. I added a few more pieces of wood to get the fire popping. Heaven, again. I began talking to the fire, thanking the soft wood, the hard wood and their complex relationship. I could picture them when they were still in the forest and thanked them for spending their final days warming us.
I was wood-merized.
And then it happened.
Somehow my head turned towards the refrigerator and like a lightning bolt it hit me. I have spent untold hundreds of hours thanking our wood, wood stoves, our suppliers, our warm lives and never have I ever, even once, thanked our refrigerator. Not once! And guilt began to set in.
I've learned over the years the purpose of guilt is not only to make us feel bad, but to wake us up -- make amends and learn from our errant behaviors. Guilt is a blessing when we use it for what it was designed for -- to guide us towards the light.
I quickly made my way to the fridge and told it I was sorry. Really sorry. I've expressed my gratitude to the woodstove forever. In the big picture, our fridge is more important to our lives than the woodstove. What would we do without it? I hugged and kissed it. Thanked it. Soaked in its inestimable value and promised to remember to be thankful.
Taking things for granted. That is our number one individual and societal illness. Miniscule gratitude for all we have. Thank you, dear refrigerator, for helping me back on the path towards truth.
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
❤️🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾❤️
Burt Gershater is an inspiring, nationally recognized life coach, speaker, and trainer who sparks powerful changes in people’s lives. He can be reached at burt@burtgershater.com.
