Inner Heroes: Is this column absolute perfection?

My life in Flagstaff, for 50 years, was near perfect.
Perfect is an interesting word, because it suggests nothing could have been better. From that perspective, can anything ever be without room for improvement? Can't everything and anything be done better? Then shouldn't we always be, to some extent, dissatisfied? But wouldn't that make for a miserable existence?
What does perfect even mean?
And remember, after 50 perfect years, Wendy and I decided to leave our perfect lives in Flagstaff and move to Bend to be closer to our youngest, silly-cool daughter, Jessie, our dude son-in-law, Jesse, and our two beyond-silly- cool grandchildren, Livi and Lyza.
Perfect!
Perfect?
This morning, after a wonderful night's sleep, I was ready to sit down and write. Everything was perfect. A bright blue sky. Sunny, 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Calm winds. Our new wood stove was gently warming up our home. A cup of my beloved hot Chai tea was sitting on my favorite table made by my oldest friend in Flagstaff, Mariano. We met more than 50 years ago looking for jobs at the new Denny's Restaurant. I got the dishwasher job. Mariano, a fry cook.
Time to write.
Perfect!
Then there was a knock on the sliding glass door. I didn't hear it, as this perfect scene had put me into a trance. "Hey, Burt!" Wendy called out, "Someone's at the back door."
Disappointed that my perfect woodstove morning had been interrupted, I wrinkled my nose, shook my head and turned reluctantly to greet the knocker. It was Livi, our oldest granddaughter, with a huge smile. My wrinkled nose disappeared and whatever negative thoughts I had, immediately vanished.
Perfect!
My Monday message could wait.
We played. Laughed. Tickled. Ate some oatmeal and PB&J toasted bagels until Livi had to leave, nearly an hour later, to spend the afternoon with her best friend.
Back to writing, yes!
Perfect?
Well, sort of...
Lyza called within a few minutes on our home-to-home intercom. Ring-ring. "Can I come down now?" I had told her she couldn't earlier because I was working and Mimi was at the store.
"Come on down, Lyza," I sang out. "Mimi is here!"
Two minutes later Lyza showed up and enthusiastically watched the Masters Golf Tournament with Mimi.
I am learning to let go and trust better these days.
Trust, even when things happen in ways that wouldn't have been my way, if that really ever happened, anyway.
Things get done, they always have.
Then, in a rare decision, I decided not to write but to call back Peter McNair, a dear friend from college days. He is a key person in my life. Peter was the first person, after my daddy, to take me into the wild natural world. A friend I've stayed in touch with these fifty-plus years. I heard a voice in my brain telling me clearly, "Call Peter back, Burt. It's important. Your Monday message will get written. Trust."
I never would have called Peter prior to this wise voice of trust finding me; possibly we found each other.
Peter's hip was replaced eight weeks ago and the whole process was beyond disappointing. He told me the painful story. I listened, having been the recipient of a left hip replacement; my right hip will be replaced next month. Then we talked about our children and our dads. He told me an amazing, very personal Dad story ... one for later.
Trust that your "Monday message" will be written, whatever your "Monday message" may be.
Show up. Be disciplined. Even when distracted. But when you hear the trusting voice telling you to "Call Peter," call him, then get back to work. Who knows how things will ultimately be woven together?
Absolute perfection is happening all of the time.
Go figure!