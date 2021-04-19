Inner Heroes: Is this column absolute perfection?

Then, in a rare decision, I decided not to write but to call back Peter McNair, a dear friend from college days. He is a key person in my life. Peter was the first person, after my daddy, to take me into the wild natural world. A friend I've stayed in touch with these fifty-plus years. I heard a voice in my brain telling me clearly, "Call Peter back, Burt. It's important. Your Monday message will get written. Trust."

I never would have called Peter prior to this wise voice of trust finding me; possibly we found each other.

Peter's hip was replaced eight weeks ago and the whole process was beyond disappointing. He told me the painful story. I listened, having been the recipient of a left hip replacement; my right hip will be replaced next month. Then we talked about our children and our dads. He told me an amazing, very personal Dad story ... one for later.

Trust that your "Monday message" will be written, whatever your "Monday message" may be.

Show up. Be disciplined. Even when distracted. But when you hear the trusting voice telling you to "Call Peter," call him, then get back to work. Who knows how things will ultimately be woven together?

Absolute perfection is happening all of the time.

Go figure!

