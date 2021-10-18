Inner Heroes: Hey, old man, have no fear of aging

Fast forward. We sat in a circle on bean bags. If you wanted to work on something, you simply raised your hand and said, "I want to work," and then you would enter the circle and allow the leader to guide you on an exploratory path of discovery. Deep feelings of all kinds emerged. Sadness, fear, anger, disgust and joy were the main ones. All this, the brave person did in front of the group. No hiding. No pretending. Just plain old letting go and trusting.

I was terrified and didn't say a word until day three, when I realized my time was running out. Only one day left. So I raised my hand and Frank looked over kindly and asked what I wanted to work on. I said, "All I know is I am too afraid to talk." That was it. Frank asked me to stand up and go around the room and tell the folks in the circle what I got out of being so scared. Huh? What I got out of it? I stood in front of the first person and said, "What I get out of being so scared is I don't have to do things I need or want to do." Then the next person, "People take care of me." Then another, "I could keep looking cool on the outside." A few more and I sat down, deeply relieved. It was a new day and the group all gave me warm, helpful feedback.