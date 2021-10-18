Inner Heroes: Hey, old man, have no fear of aging

I am an old man.
I don't like to admit it, but it's true.
What else are you when you turn 75-years-old? But, there is a big BUT here, and that is many people tell me they don't think of me as an old man and that provides some relief. At a recent appointment with my doctor, he told me I was 75 going on 65. That made me feel better for at least a week. That was my doctor talking!
Age, what does it mean? And old age, what's that supposed to mean? Let me tell you a story about me when I was 27. I promise this story is related to my question about old age.
I went to graduate school in educational psychology, so I could become what I am today, a counselor. It worked, except it wasn't exactly a straight line from here to there. Not even close. We studied a ton of stuff that was important to some but that I, personally, almost never used. I was bored during most of my classes, day after day after day.
And then there were my counseling classes, whew! Not a ton of them but a few and they touched me. I knew what I loved. One memorable day, one of my professors, of blessed memory, whom I had gotten to know quite well hiking the Grand Canyon, asked if I would like to go with him to Esalen Institute in California. It was and still is a mecca for people who want to learn about themselves and then learn to teach others how to do the same.
Fast forward. We sat in a circle on bean bags. If you wanted to work on something, you simply raised your hand and said, "I want to work," and then you would enter the circle and allow the leader to guide you on an exploratory path of discovery. Deep feelings of all kinds emerged. Sadness, fear, anger, disgust and joy were the main ones. All this, the brave person did in front of the group. No hiding. No pretending. Just plain old letting go and trusting.
I was terrified and didn't say a word until day three, when I realized my time was running out. Only one day left. So I raised my hand and Frank looked over kindly and asked what I wanted to work on. I said, "All I know is I am too afraid to talk." That was it. Frank asked me to stand up and go around the room and tell the folks in the circle what I got out of being so scared. Huh? What I got out of it? I stood in front of the first person and said, "What I get out of being so scared is I don't have to do things I need or want to do." Then the next person, "People take care of me." Then another, "I could keep looking cool on the outside." A few more and I sat down, deeply relieved. It was a new day and the group all gave me warm, helpful feedback.
That experience, in may ways, was the beginning of my adult life.
From that point on, I tried to figure out how I was using my fear to protect myself, and then stop listening to it.
As I sat down to write today, I was gripped with fear, just like that day at Esalen Institute. I couldn't write and I wouldn't make the call needed to free up my fear. I had some unfinished business with an old friend. I knew what I needed to do. Just call. Say what's on my mind. Finally, I built up the courage to call. We talked for a short time, just enough. The second I got off the phone, I was a different old man. A younger, lighter old man. And I started writing this message.
Fear is a beast that never goes away. Courage is the antidote and it always pays dividends when used properly.
Sending young love...