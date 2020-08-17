Inner Heroes: Gratitude and grit: Keeping depression at bay

First, as always: remember to breathe through your nostrils and into your belly! Do it now. Do it again. And again, and for the remainder of this reading, and for the rest of the day and tomorrow...and all the days following, too. This is the simplest, most effective and unfortunately most forgettable antidote to the unending onslaught of negativity.

In fear mode we revert to a shallow breath pattern. This instinct locks us into our fight-or-flight, animal brain. But we have choice, every moment, to breathe into our belly. Practice, practice, practice.

Second: spend at least one hour, every day, being grateful. Spread it out...when you wake up in the morning and go to sleep at night. Eating meals. For the opportunity to work. Our friends. Family. For our arms, ears, eyes and toes. For the sun and moon. For our Creator.

Any time is a good time to express gratitude.

Gratitude shifts us away from the few things that are going wrong in the world to the infinite number of things that are going perfectly.