Inner Heroes: Gratitude and grit: Keeping depression at bay

Moody these days?
If you are, you're not alone.
More than 1 in 3 Americans reported symptoms of anxiety or depression in a recent survey by the U.S. Census Bureau. A year ago, that figure was 1 in 10. Michelle Obama, one of our more positive role models, recently acknowledged on her new podcast that she's dealing with "some form of low-grade depression." We're in good company.
There is tons of negativity floating around these days, including COVID-19 and all its associated fears; the ugly racial injustice issues brought to the surface once again by the George Floyd killing; economic insecurity; and the ongoing political insanity that invariably precedes presidential elections. Ever since Dwight Eisenhower vs. Adlai Stevenson in 1952, when I was 6 years old, this one is, by far, the craziest.
So here we are...
Not a lot we can do about all the craziness, but there is a ton we can do about how we deal, day-to-day, moment-to-moment. That's our challenge. In reality, that is and always has been our challenge. The Serenity Prayer is my favorite reminder of how to decrease the chances of sliding down the slippery slope into the ever-flowing river of negativity.
Remind yourself of this ageless wisdom once a day — more, when needed.
Here are some other practical ideas to keep all our spirits up.
First, as always: remember to breathe through your nostrils and into your belly! Do it now. Do it again. And again, and for the remainder of this reading, and for the rest of the day and tomorrow...and all the days following, too. This is the simplest, most effective and unfortunately most forgettable antidote to the unending onslaught of negativity.
In fear mode we revert to a shallow breath pattern. This instinct locks us into our fight-or-flight, animal brain. But we have choice, every moment, to breathe into our belly. Practice, practice, practice.
Second: spend at least one hour, every day, being grateful. Spread it out...when you wake up in the morning and go to sleep at night. Eating meals. For the opportunity to work. Our friends. Family. For our arms, ears, eyes and toes. For the sun and moon. For our Creator.
Any time is a good time to express gratitude.
Gratitude shifts us away from the few things that are going wrong in the world to the infinite number of things that are going perfectly.
Third: exercise. I do it twice a day. In the morning I dance to my favorite oldies, stretch, use an exercise ball, balance and lift light weights. Then a bike ride later in the day. Truly life savers. My brain shuts off. I breathe better. I come back to my senses and get a good buzz. Much better than (fill in the blank).
Fourth: have a meaningful conversation with someone. Our brains, hearts and souls need regular connections and stimulation.
Fifth: do something creative. Garden. Draw. Write a letter, a story, a page in your journal. Play with someone. Plan a trip. Dance again.
Sixth: monitor your daily news intake. Too much is more damaging than it is informative, and there probably can't be too little. There is so much more going on in our world than what's on the news.
Seventh: be kind no matter what. That should be No. 1.
Take good care!
