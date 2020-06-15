Inner Heroes: Emerging from tragedy back into the light

Most of us hate war.
We hate that millions of people, both military and innocent civilians, have been killed by gunfire, bombs, unconscionable brutality of every kind including gas chambers and chemical warfare. Men, women, children--no one is exempt from an ugly death during warfare.
I hate it.
My hate for war is complex.
I also said that without our courageous warriors, where would we be? Dead, probably. Or minimally living under some oppressive dictatorial rule.
I love those brave warriors. You paved the road to freedom for all of us today. Thank you. Bless you.
Last month, brutal hatred erupted again. This time in Minneapolis, Minnesota, reminding us that hate is still alive and well...as if we needed any more reminders. It hasn't gone away, yet.
George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer. It's an old story. Different black person. Different white police officer. Different situation. Different time and a different place.
But it's the same damn old story!
We hate it!
Since the days of slavery, lynchings and segregated schools, buses and bathrooms...we have come a long way. We teach kindness and tolerance in our schools. We now have specific laws labeled hate crimes with stiffer sentences. Nobody has to sit in the back of a bus. We elected an African American President of the United States.
To this we owe everyone who has fought for equal rights since before the Civil War. We owe everyone who has been willing and able to let go of their deeply embedded prejudices and learn new, more accepting, loving ways. We owe our government leaders for passing and enforcing laws that make discrimination harder to get away with. So many have taken us so far.
And still hatred persists.
Why?
Hatred is easy. It is self-centered, takes no effort and provides the hater a cheap sense of counterfeit power. True power requires effort and courage.
Back to George Floyd.
The entire country is horrified that you were murdered by a police officer pretending to be enforcing the law. We saw the whole ugly thing.
So what now? How can this tragedy help guide us back to the light?
You and I love better today because we have been willing to learn from our unloving, hurtful ways. And still, we continue to hurt others. And still, we continue to learn. It's a long road back to love — our most important journey.
Injustice can never be justified.
God willing, there will be significant change as a result of this shameful event that will lead us one step closer to the light.
Let's do everything in our power to make that happen.
Rest in peace, George.
