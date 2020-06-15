Inner Heroes: Emerging from tragedy back into the light

To this we owe everyone who has fought for equal rights since before the Civil War. We owe everyone who has been willing and able to let go of their deeply embedded prejudices and learn new, more accepting, loving ways. We owe our government leaders for passing and enforcing laws that make discrimination harder to get away with. So many have taken us so far.

And still hatred persists.

Why?

Hatred is easy. It is self-centered, takes no effort and provides the hater a cheap sense of counterfeit power. True power requires effort and courage.

Back to George Floyd.

The entire country is horrified that you were murdered by a police officer pretending to be enforcing the law. We saw the whole ugly thing.

So what now? How can this tragedy help guide us back to the light?

You and I love better today because we have been willing to learn from our unloving, hurtful ways. And still, we continue to hurt others. And still, we continue to learn. It's a long road back to love — our most important journey.

Injustice can never be justified.