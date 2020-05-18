INNER HEROES: Embrace springtime: Do something joyful

I am not in control of when the coronavirus impact will subside and when there will be a reliable vaccine. I am not in control of when the economy will begin to right itself and jobs will return. I am not in control of how others practice social distancing or mask wearing. I am not in control of others' nasty behavior. Those are a lot of things where I have no control. None.

Here is a reminder of where we do have control: every day, do something joyful. Our daughter, Jennie, just FaceTimed and showed us her new gardens. My friend Scott told me he's been on his mountain bike nearly every day. Wendy has been doing yoga online and takes a daily walk to the local pond where there are lots of birds. Many friends tell me they have been enjoying their simpler, less cluttered schedules and I agree. My morning prayers of gratitude start every day with joy. Let's keep the joy vibe going.

Watch less news. A little is enough. I had to tone down my online news watching. I get hooked on all the ugly stuff going on. I don't need it and neither do you.

Kindness and respect should always be Number 1. The massive fear in the air makes it easy to slip into behaviors that separate us. Make this pledge: kindness first. No excuses.