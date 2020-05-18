INNER HEROES: Embrace springtime: Do something joyful

It's springtime in the northern hemisphere. Life is returning once again after another winter of freezing cold days, flowerless gardens and no cheery birds awakening us in the dawn. Slowly, day-by-day, we are blessed to welcome back the early morning sunshine, vibrant flowers and our enthusiastic, tweeting serenaders.
We've missed you guys!
Life hadn't totally departed, but was taking its annual leave. Some flew thousands of miles south to warmer climes, some settled into nearby lower, elevations and some slept peacefully just a few inches below the surface of the earth. Each species knows precisely its role in keeping this magnificent global dance going. Each one knows precisely when and how to depart and precisely how and when to return.
COVID-19 has been like a harsh winter for us human beings. The main difference is that it came upon us with hardly any warning and we were caught off-guard. Thousands of deaths. Restaurants and stores closed. Millions of jobs lost. Rents unable to be paid. Nasty accusations leading to ugly conflicts.
There is no agreement as to when springtime will arrive. Is there a clear calendar date? No. Is there an agreed-upon medically responsible time frame? No. Have our fears substantially subsided? Probably not.
What is in our control and what is not in our control? That is the question. That is always the question!
I am not in control of when the coronavirus impact will subside and when there will be a reliable vaccine. I am not in control of when the economy will begin to right itself and jobs will return. I am not in control of how others practice social distancing or mask wearing. I am not in control of others' nasty behavior. Those are a lot of things where I have no control. None.
Here is a reminder of where we do have control: every day, do something joyful. Our daughter, Jennie, just FaceTimed and showed us her new gardens. My friend Scott told me he's been on his mountain bike nearly every day. Wendy has been doing yoga online and takes a daily walk to the local pond where there are lots of birds. Many friends tell me they have been enjoying their simpler, less cluttered schedules and I agree. My morning prayers of gratitude start every day with joy. Let's keep the joy vibe going.
Watch less news. A little is enough. I had to tone down my online news watching. I get hooked on all the ugly stuff going on. I don't need it and neither do you.
Kindness and respect should always be Number 1. The massive fear in the air makes it easy to slip into behaviors that separate us. Make this pledge: kindness first. No excuses.
Others' health is in our hands. Do all the safety things the CDC has been recommending. I know they have become political jousting points.
That is sad. Please, let it go. We are in this together. All races. All ages. All political parties. Even if you disagree and don't want to wear a mask, respect those who do. Venomous behavior is also toxic, and it spreads. So does kindness.
May this coronavirus era remind us, every day, to spread only the best of who we are.
Blessings and please be safe!
