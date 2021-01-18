Inner Heroes: Celebrating the 'Brand New' around Bend

Recently, Wendy and I arrived in Bend, Oregon, for the rest of our lives.
A dream come true or an impetuous, ill-considered decision we'll ultimately regret? I'm leaning much more toward a dream come true.
Today's story pertains to all of us.
The trip north to Oregon was supported by angels, our children Mat and Jennie, who drove Wendy's car and looked after every detail along the way.
“Need something to eat?”
“Here, we've made some PB&J sandwiches for you guys.”
“Here's some salmon salad.”
“Can we get you something else?”
“Something to drink?”
“I'll carry that for you, relax.”
“We love you guys so much...”
A thousand miles plus of angels-on-call made our traveling lives delightful. Dancing prayers of deep gratitude prior to our departure from Flagstaff. Goodbye, dear home. Goodbye, dear office. Goodbye, dear friends. Goodbye, San Francisco Peaks. Prayers before every leg of the journey. Prayers before meals. Ceremonies, led by angels, to connect our tender hearts and souls to our tender bodies as we close this chapter and open a new one.
Three days later, we arrive at our new home.
Oregon angels, Jesse and Jessie, have been laboring for months to make this new beginning smooth as silk. Our niece, cousin, sister, daughter, angel Natalini, too. Before they allowed us to enter our front door, songs were sung and our angel grandchildren Lyza and Livi tossed red and white rose petals and showered us with joyous, welcoming smiles.
The house lights were lit. The dishes and silverware put away. The walls freshly painted. Beds made. Closets filled. Furniture arranged. The fridge was stocked. A second fridge showed up in the garage a few days later. Here, Mimi and Baba, we had an extra fridge!
A BRAND NEW YEAR.
The key to any sort of Brand New, the ingredients of which are embedded in this story, are what?
The primary ingredient to Brand New is not what we generally think it is. It is not primarily a change in our external world, although that can make a big difference. The primary ingredient is to actually do something differently. Not only on the outside, but on the inside, too!
Nearly everyone we told about our move to Oregon spoke about the courage it must have taken to enter this new path. We heard it enough, there must be some truth to it.
Courage is the key to real change.
Think about this Brand New Year. What do you need to do that requires courage? Breathe. Ponder. You know what it is. What needs to be spoken? What needs to be shifted? Boundaries set? New patterns created? Old ones thankfully and courageously ended?
None of these are easy. They take guts.
The cool thing is this: Courage invites angels into our lives. Every move to elevate miraculously sends angels to help.
It's true. I promise!
Blessings on making 2021 a Brand New Year!