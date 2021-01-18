Inner Heroes: Celebrating the 'Brand New' around Bend

Three days later, we arrive at our new home.

Oregon angels, Jesse and Jessie, have been laboring for months to make this new beginning smooth as silk. Our niece, cousin, sister, daughter, angel Natalini, too. Before they allowed us to enter our front door, songs were sung and our angel grandchildren Lyza and Livi tossed red and white rose petals and showered us with joyous, welcoming smiles.

The house lights were lit. The dishes and silverware put away. The walls freshly painted. Beds made. Closets filled. Furniture arranged. The fridge was stocked. A second fridge showed up in the garage a few days later. Here, Mimi and Baba, we had an extra fridge!

A BRAND NEW YEAR.

The key to any sort of Brand New, the ingredients of which are embedded in this story, are what?

The primary ingredient to Brand New is not what we generally think it is. It is not primarily a change in our external world, although that can make a big difference. The primary ingredient is to actually do something differently. Not only on the outside, but on the inside, too!

Nearly everyone we told about our move to Oregon spoke about the courage it must have taken to enter this new path. We heard it enough, there must be some truth to it.