Inner Heroes: 75 candles and a lifetime of reflection

Everybody plays an essential role. This is a full-on family event and Mat, the shining light for this entire remarkable summer adventure, will jump in whenever and wherever needed.

Whew!

Why all the background, all the players? Who really cares? This is MY seventy-fifth birthday, right?

Yes, but to a very large extent, no.

Here I am, clearly in the final chapters of my life. A ton has happened: ️

Family stories of all kinds. Family, family, family. Many, many school experiences from kindergarten through the rest of life. Friends, friends, so many friends. Travels around world. Tragedies. Many more memorable celebrations. Summits conquered. Embarrassing choices hopefully learned from. Joyous dancing. Joyous skiing through the aspen trees. Tons of tears, both happy and sad ones, so much laughter.

I sit here in Sun Valley, not remembering most of the details of my 75 years. I am slowing down and doing my best to connect with the essence of my time spent since arriving on June 8, 1946.

Tears say a lot about the essence of my life. Mostly tears of deep, fulfilling joy. Somehow, these tears seem to flow over all the many hurts and blunders that also spent time filling up life’s calendar of events.