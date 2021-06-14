Inner Heroes: 75 candles and a lifetime of reflection

Happy birthday to me. Another big day coming.
I sort of remember some of the big ones. Twenty-one, 30, 40, 50 … 70.
Each one, a milestone of some kind. Twenty-one, I could drink legally, anywhere. Thirty, the beginning of being a real grown-up. Forty, for sure a grown-up and now youth is sliding by in the rear-view mirror. Fifty, the sliding is over.
This is the time to ask, “What needs to be done with my remaining years?” Seventy, gather your friends around and celebrate. You are now officially old, no matter how young you may feel.
Seventy-five is arriving tomorrow at midnight, right on time. What’s the story behind 75?
This year, my birthday will arrive in Sun Valley, Idaho surrounded by spectacular mountains and some of my spectacular family. Twenty-four years ago, when our son, Mat, was nineteen years old, he started a camp called Mat’s Adventure Tours. One year led to the next and now our youngest child, Jessie, is the director of Mountain Adventure Tours. Over 500 campers will be attending this summer!
Jessie and I drove eight hours yesterday from Oregon for the staff training. She oversees the whole show and I do my part as the family elder, presenting my time-tested Elevation Leadership lessons. Mat’s dear wife, Whitney, will be hustling around all week in numerous capacities. My angel, Wendy, is back in Bend helping out Daddy Jesse care for their little ones. Our oldest, Jennie, is flying in from Colorado, to assist with child care while Louie will stay home and hold down the fort.
Everybody plays an essential role. This is a full-on family event and Mat, the shining light for this entire remarkable summer adventure, will jump in whenever and wherever needed.
Whew!
Why all the background, all the players? Who really cares? This is MY seventy-fifth birthday, right?
Yes, but to a very large extent, no.
Here I am, clearly in the final chapters of my life. A ton has happened: ️
Family stories of all kinds. Family, family, family. Many, many school experiences from kindergarten through the rest of life. Friends, friends, so many friends. Travels around world. Tragedies. Many more memorable celebrations. Summits conquered. Embarrassing choices hopefully learned from. Joyous dancing. Joyous skiing through the aspen trees. Tons of tears, both happy and sad ones, so much laughter.
I sit here in Sun Valley, not remembering most of the details of my 75 years. I am slowing down and doing my best to connect with the essence of my time spent since arriving on June 8, 1946.
Tears say a lot about the essence of my life. Mostly tears of deep, fulfilling joy. Somehow, these tears seem to flow over all the many hurts and blunders that also spent time filling up life’s calendar of events.
I sit here below the mountains, wishing I was closer to Wendy, who is back in Oregon. I sit here wishing I didn’t make some of the blunders I willfully chose to do over the years. I sit here quietly wishing this birthday was number forty or fifty, so I could imagine I had lot more years to be here with you.
I sit here, a little tired, a few tears on my face, thinking about the young camp counselors I’ll be training in a few days. What a blessing.
I sit here in the unknown, accepting this sweet reality better these days than ever before.
I sit here knowing there is a lot of work left to do, naps to take, hugs to share and lessons to learn.
I sit here, peaceful, trusting I am exactly where I need to be.
Thanks for sitting with me today.
I love you all.