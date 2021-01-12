Guet Column: Adam Schiff vindicated, but it's a hollow victory

Early last year, Democratic U.S. Rep Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, made a stirring — and prescient — final argument to the Senate in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, who had sought to blackmail the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

"He has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again," said Schiff, beseeching Republicans to convict and remove Trump from office. "He has compromised our elections and he will do so again. You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What's right matters even less, and decency not at all."

Ignoring the truth in those words, the Republican Senate voted to acquit the president, who has gone on to bungle the federal response to a killer pandemic, bully election officials to commit crimes in an effort to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and in what we can only hope is his final monstrous act, unleashed a band of domestic terrorists on Congress last week, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer who was attacked by the mob.

On Monday, to their everlasting credit, Democrats in Congress introduced articles of impeachment again. Trump will almost certainly have the distinction of becoming the only president in American history to be impeached twice.