Guest Editorial: Supreme Court just opened the robocall floodgates: Call Congress

"The TCPA has been consistently enforced to include both randomly dialed numbers and dialing from databases without consent," the members of Congress stated in their brief. "Even then, complaints about robocalls have increased. Simply put, robocalls are not only a nuisance to those that receive them, they are threatening the viability of the telephone as a useful means of communication."

Amen to that. But the Supreme Court's conservative majority includes textualists who care less about what lawmakers meant to say than what they actually said. And even its liberals pay heed to the meaning of the law as written.

The problem with the anti-robocall law boiled down to one ill-phrased sentence that describes the kind of "automatic telephone dialing system" that couldn't be used. According to the members of Congress, the intent was to cover robocalls whether they were made to numbers stored in a database or dialed at random.

But that's not what the law actually says, at least by the high court's reading. Sotomayor held that the stored numbers had to have been generated randomly or sequentially, rather than purchased or collected through some other means, to be covered by the law. In other words, dialing numbers that are plucked out of the air is illegal, but dialing a list of numbers known to be real and working is not.