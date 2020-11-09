Guest Editorial: Kamala Harris is a vice president-elect like no other

The glass ceiling that Sen. Kamala Harris just broke when she became the first woman ever to be elected vice president of the United States may not be the highest in American politics, but it's as close as they come. Harris also has the distinction of being the first Black and the first Indian American vice president-elect.

President Donald Trump is disputing the results, which are still being litigated in court. Nevertheless, electoral politics have almost certainly been changed forever, a mere 100 years after the 19th Amendment guaranteed women an equal place in the voting booth. "I can't imagine on the Democratic side ever seeing another ticket that is two white men," says Debbie Walsh, the director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

In some ways, this moment seemed inevitable. Look at the unprecedented number of women — six, including Harris — who ran as Democrats for president this election cycle. A woman was the Democratic nominee for president four years ago. Female voters — particularly Black female voters — are essential to Democratic victories. Why wouldn't there be a Black female running mate?

Well, here's why: We are not in a post-sexist society — not any more than we were in a post-racial society in 2009 when President Barack Obama entered the White House or in 2017 when he left it.