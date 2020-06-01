Guest Column: Zoom, fun at first, now has grown wearisome and ominous

Finally, two weeks ago, Zoom hit what we have to hope is rock bottom: A 72-year-old man from Amityville, Long Island, was on a Zoom call with about 20 other people when his son came into the room and stabbed him more than a dozen times. Police say the other participants, horrified, watched the son beat up his father, and then watched the father “fall off the screen,” where he was killed.

Video calls don’t get much darker than that.

Still, we can’t blame Zoom! Not for the zumping or the death sentence or any of it. Technology, at least in this case, is just technology; it’s relatively neutral. It is we humans who do all the same nasty things on Zoom, FaceTime and Skype that we do on the telephone and through the mail and when we see each other in real life.

Just as a television can show Saturday morning cartoons or hardcore porn, and just as email can be used to send love letters or break-up notes or pink slips, it is we, not our tools, who are at the root of the problem. Zoom doesn’t kill people, people do.