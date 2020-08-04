Guest Column: Young people can solve poll worker shortage

Of course, not all young people are able to serve as poll workers. Election Day is always on a Tuesday, when many of us have work or school. The pandemic has exacerbated challenges around financial stability, physical and mental health and family responsibilities for young people, as for everyone else. But for those who have the time and ability to volunteer, the process is relatively easy and has few requirements. In addition, almost all poll workers are compensated for their work, although the amount depends on your state and local jurisdiction.

While the process to become a poll worker varies by state, workelections.com offers a one-stop location for information about staffing your local polling place. Initiatives such as Power the Polls, which hopes to recruit 250,000 Americans to serve as poll workers this year, also help guide people through the process.

The number of polling locations across the country has been rapidly falling in recent years even before the coronavirus, and many fear that the closures have disproportionately harmed impoverished areas and communities of color. During the 2018 midterms, Latinx and Black voters were more likely to report longer wait times at polling locations than white voters.