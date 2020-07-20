Guest Column: You have no right to put health of others at risk
0 comments
GUEST COLUMN

Guest Column: You have no right to put health of others at risk

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t need a mask!” declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar’s policy. A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way — as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people’s liberty for their own good. They are dead wrong.

Their thinking reflects what we might call “faux libertarianism,” a deformation of the classic liberal theory known as libertarianism. Libertarianism is the political and moral philosophy according to which everyone has rights to life, liberty and property — and various specific rights that flow from these fundamental ones. Libertarian rights are rights of noninterference, rather than entitlements to be provided with services. So your right to life is a right not to be killed and does not include a right to life-sustaining health care services. And your right to property is a right to acquire and retain property through your own lawful actions, not a right to be provided property.

Libertarianism lies at the opposite end of the political spectrum from socialism, which asserts positive rights to such basic needs as food, clothing, housing and health care. According to libertarianism, a fundamental right to liberty supports several more specific rights including freedom of movement, freedom of association and freedom of religious worship. Neither the state nor other individuals may violate these rights of competent adults for their own protection. To do so would be unjustifiably paternalistic, say libertarians, treating grown-ups as if they needed parenting.

Why do I claim that Americans who resist mask-wearing in public embrace faux libertarianism, a disfigured version of the classic liberty-loving philosophy? Because they miss the fact that a compelling justification for mask-wearing rules is not paternalistic at all — not focused on the agent’s own good — but rather appeals to people’s responsibilities regarding public health. This point is entirely consistent with libertarianism.

Consider your right to freedom of movement. This right does not include a right to punch someone in the face, unless you both agree to a boxing match, and does not include a right to enter someone else’s house, without an invitation. Rights extend only so far. They do not encompass prerogatives to harm others (without their consent) or violate their rights. Once we appreciate that rights have boundaries, rather than being limitless, we can see the relationship between liberty rights and public health.

Your rights to freedom of movement, freedom of association, and so on do not encompass a prerogative to place others at undue risk; to endanger others in this way is to violate their rights, which you have no right to do. This idea justifies our sensible laws against drunk driving. So even a libertarian can, and should, applaud Starbucks and its barista for insisting on mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic. Whether or not the woman who said she didn’t need a mask had a right to ignore her own health, she had no right to put other customers and Starbucks employees at risk — either directly, by possibly spreading infection, or indirectly, by flouting a norm of mask-wearing that is reasonably related to public health and protecting other people from harm and rights violations.

The fallacy of faux libertarianism is thinking that liberty rights have unlimited scopes, that one’s right to freedom of association, for example, means a right to get together with anyone, at any time, under any circumstances, even if doing so endangers others. If liberty rights had unlimited scopes, then there could be no legitimate laws or social norms — since all laws and norms limit liberty in some way or another. That means that, if faux libertarianism were correct, then the only legitimate government would be no government at all, which is to say anarchy as opposed to civil society. And if no social norms were legitimate, then each of us would lack not only legal rights but also moral rights. In that case, we would have no right to liberty or anything else.

Unlike libertarianism, which is a coherent outlook, faux libertarianism refutes itself by destroying any intelligible basis for rights to life, liberty, and property. I am no fan of libertarianism, which I find problematic at various levels. But it is far more compelling than its incoherent impostor, faux libertarianism. Mask up, people, before you enter crowded, public spaces!

David DeGrazia (ddd@gwu.edu) is the Elton Professor of Philosophy at George Washington University. He wrote this column for the Baltimore Sun.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: We must protect the fall election
Columnists

Commentary: We must protect the fall election

If Donald Trump is to be stopped from becoming President for Life, democracy activists must win this fall's election protection "trifecta" - restore the voter registration rolls, make it possible for everyone to vote by mail and guarantee a fair and accurate ballot count. The odds are formidable. In 2000, 2004 and 2016, Republicans deregistered millions of potential voters in order to put ...

+2
Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick
Columnists

Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick

We are four months away from what is shaping up to be a very strange presidential election - the strangest in many of our lifetimes. Americans will vote in an atmosphere of deep and bitter division. We are at each other's throats in a way we have not been since the 1960s. In some ways it may be worse than the 1960s. We will also hold this election in the context of a pandemic and parallel to a ...

+2
Commentary: Bias against African American English speakers is a pillar of systemic racism
Columnists

Commentary: Bias against African American English speakers is a pillar of systemic racism

In the national conversation taking place about systemic racism in the United States, one important element should not be overlooked: linguistic prejudice. African American English, like other dialects used in the U.S., is a legitimate form of speech with a deep history and culture. Yet centuries of bias against speakers of AAE continue to have profound effects on employment, education, the ...

+10
Commentary: Federal agents deployed by Trump spirit away protesters. What country is this?
Columnists

Commentary: Federal agents deployed by Trump spirit away protesters. What country is this?

Taking a page from the playbooks of autocrats around the globe, President Donald Trump has deployed federal agents to patrol the streets of Portland, Oregon, where, dressed in camouflage uniforms that identified them only as "police," they have reportedly used tear gas to dispel protesters - and more darkly, cruised the city in unmarked vans in search of suspected protesters before spiriting ...

Commentary: Is the California dream finished?
Columnists

Commentary: Is the California dream finished?

For all the persistent rhetoric from California's leaders about this state being on the cutting edge of social and racial justice, the reality on the ground is far grimmer. Our new report on the state of California's middle class shows a lurch toward a society in which power and money are increasingly concentrated and where upward mobility is constrained, amid shocking levels of poverty. Most ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News