Guest Column: Yes, the Olympics are political, including ridiculous rules on swim caps

Now if you find yourself thinking "they should just cut their hair" or "they can just get a perm," ask yourself whose worldview would deem straight hair or hair with loose curls the gold standard and all other forms of hair unacceptable? Could it be an extension of the worldview that didn't want Black people in swimming pools to begin with?

The fact that FINA felt the need to introduce what is essentially a hair policy only after a Black woman won a gold medal is exactly why Manuel has said that she still feels like an outsider in her sport despite her tremendous success.

It's not as if differences in hair texture is a new phenomenon. FINA's pathetic statement also said Soul Cap was not banned from recreational purposes, which suggests it might have thought about that ban, too.

It's been quite the July so far, hasn't it? While segments of the country are still recovering from Vanessa Williams singing the Black national anthem during PBS' Fourth of July celebration and learning that there is a Black national anthem, other segments are trying to figure out exactly what does "following the natural form of the head" even mean.

One more interesting fact about the 1908 Games: John Baxter Taylor became the first African American to win an Olympic gold medal, as part of the U.S. team's 400-meter relay squad.