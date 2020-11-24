Guest Column: Yellen at Treasury could point to era of Fed control

Recall that Yellen, 74, was the Fed's vice chair from 2010 to 2014, then took over as chair from Bernanke until she was succeeded by Jerome Powell in 2018. That means she was either the No. 1 or No. 2 decision-maker at the central bank during the entire period of Obama's presidency in which there was a divided government. From 2011 through 2015, even during a relatively tepid economic recovery, the U.S. budget deficit narrowed each year, forcing the central bank to carry the weight of the world's largest economy on its shoulders, engage in novel asset-purchase programs and hold off on normalizing interest rates for far longer than policy makers anticipated.

This time around, the entirety of Fed leadership has been outspoken during the COVID-19 pandemic about the need for additional fiscal stimulus to prop up the economy as virus outbreaks intensify across the country. Yet Congress has stalled for months, first ahead of the election and now as President Donald Trump refuses to concede. Yellen called fiscal relief "essential" last week during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, while Powell reiterated earlier this month that "continued support from both monetary and fiscal policy" will be needed to get the U.S. back to levels of activity and employment from the start of the year.