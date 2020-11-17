Guest Column: Wrong to assume race should dictate voting pattern

Social categories like race are used as shortcuts for understanding links between who people are and what we expect of them, including when it comes to the ballot box. And so we continue to believe conventional assertions about the natural predisposition of members of particular racial groups, blinding us to other factors and choices being made in those groups.

Of course, that isn't to say that Black men should be voting for Trump. Only that our assumptions about the link between race and electoral politics underpin broader connections we need to examine between culture and power, between identity and action.

Race is a political category, not a biological one. But that makes it no less real. In fact, its impact on our lives is most consequential in decidedly destructive ways when it is translated into simplistic social policy. For example, we aren't even pretending to take race or racism seriously when we dismiss critical racial analysis as a threat to national security, which is the premise of Trump's recent executive order banning racial sensitivity training at agencies that receive federal funding.

One of the many scary and disheartening things about racism in America today is that we all ascribe to it, just in different ways and with lopsided results based on how we are situated in the racial order.

But this is American culture, and you don't need to scratch your head about Lil Wayne's October photo-op to realize that racial and ethnic politics are far more subtle, complex and confounding than most of us have ever been willing to admit.

John L. Jackson Jr., an anthropologist and filmmaker, is dean of the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. He wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.

