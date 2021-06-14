Guest Column: Will the Biden administration stop the cultural and environmental atrocity at Oak Flat?

An hour’s drive east of Phoenix, the Sonoran Desert landscape collides with a spectacular bedrock escarpment jutting up to an elevation of 4,700 feet called Apache Leap. This place is where my ancestor warriors engaged in a pitched battle during the height of a concerted campaign in the 1870s to exterminate American Indians from our ancestral lands.

U.S. Highway 60 then dives into the mountain, snaking through canyons and tunneling deep into the heart of traditional Apache land. The highway soon skirts my tribe’s most sacred religious and cultural site, Chí’chil Biłdagoteel, also known as Oak Flat. The importance of Chí’chil Biłdagoteel to our people cannot be overstated.

This site of riparian splendor graced by Emory oak trees is our Sistine Chapel. This land is where we connect directly to the Creator, where our daughters pass into womanhood through the Sunrise Ceremony, where our past reaches into our future.

Chí’chil Biłdagoteel has served as a culturally significant and sacred site to many tribal nations in the region for the last 1,500 years. The site was designated by the National Park Service as a Traditional Cultural Property in 2016 and included on the National Register of Historic Places.