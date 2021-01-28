Guest Column: Will Senate Republicans ever develop ethical compasses?

When I interviewed him in 1974, his memory of his 90-minute session with Wallace was fresh in his mind. Its emphasis on the moral duty of elected officials seems almost quaint now in light of what the nation has been through during Donald Trump's divisive presidency.

"We really challenged him that day on a moral basis," Lowery told me. "I wouldn't let him get in the political arena. I said to him, 'I am speaking to you as a Methodist preacher to a Methodist layman,' which he is, and I said, 'God had given you great gifts, great gifts of leadership, powers of persuasion, and he will call you to account for how you use them.'"

Those words seemed ominously prescient when Wallace was shot and paralyzed and later seemed to think there was a divine punishment involved in the ceaseless pain that became a "thorn in my flesh" for the rest of his life. He asked Black leaders to forgive his racial sins. It seems impossible to imagine Trump admitting error, and that points out a fundamental difference between Trump and other political villains such as Wallace, Huey Long and Richard Nixon.