Guest Column: Will anyone be willing to fly on Boeing’s retooled 737 Max?

Boeing today faces a much steeper uphill climb. First, the plane was grounded for 21 months, and more time only breeds more concern about the safety and viability of the aircraft. But more importantly, in 1979 the FAA had the full credibility with the U.S. traveling public and foreign regulatory authorities. Today, their image is tarnished and they are no longer considered the gold standard. The House Transportation Committee delivered a blunt assessment: “Boeing failed in its design and development of the Max, and the FAA failed in its oversight of Boeing and its certification of the aircraft.”

Ultimately, the traveling public will not just willingly accept what the FAA says; one report from last year found that 40% of regular flyers would be unwilling to fly on the Max. This leaves it to Boeing to do what airlines have done for years after their accidents — work with key stakeholders such as outside experts and the families of victims — to show an extreme level of transparency about the changes it made to the Max, and the supporting data behind them, to regain travelers’ trust. This can be accomplished in several ways.