Guest Column: Why we might soon see a surge in antiabortion violence

Based on the patterns of the past — all 11 of those who died in U.S. antiabortion violence were killed when Democrats were in the White House — I fear we are going to see a spike in antiabortion aggression and violence in the coming months. And I am not the only one.

"I don't anticipate a reduction of violence," said the Very Rev. Katherine Ragsdale, an Episcopal priest who is president and chief executive of the National Abortion Federation, which represents hundreds of abortion providers. "I have been in the movement for over 35 years, and I have watched this roller coaster, this increase in violence during Democratic administrations. It has to do with desperation and not feeling they can go through the regular channels — as you saw when they stormed the Capitol. It's the same level of craziness."

Many have noted the strong connection between the pro-Trump crowd that turned out on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, and the extreme Christian right.

"I wanted to be here because I feel like the Democrats are slapping our Creator in the face," an evangelical Christian woman who attended Trump's rally outside the White House told the Christian Chronicle. "Also, my Lord wants me here to fight for the unborn."