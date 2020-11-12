Guest Column: Why Trump fears leaving the White House

Donald Trump is the luckiest man alive. Unlike almost, well, everyone, he's been protected from the consequences of his own mistakes his entire life.

Born into a wealthy family, he was insulated from lukewarm academic prospects and serial business crack-ups by his father's money. ("I often say that I'm a member of the lucky sperm club," is how he put it in one of his books.) Emerging as a reality-TV star in the early 2000s, Trump discovered that fame allowed him to be as predatory as he pleased without repercussions. ("When you're a star, they let you do it.") And his 2016 ascent to the White House opened his eyes to the presidency's legal armor — which he interpreted broadly and often inaccurately. ("I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.")

Although Trump has over the years juggled, among other difficulties, ho-hum grades, the threat of personal bankruptcy, sexual assault accusations, an intensive federal investigation and an impeachment, he has plowed ahead relatively unwounded and unencumbered by regret. Wealth, celebrity and the presidency have kept him buoyant. All that insulation has also meant that he hasn't learned from his mistakes. Every personal and public reckoning has been postponed or shunted aside.