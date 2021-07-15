Guest column: Why should gun worship define American patriotism?

There is no denying the place guns have in modern-day American folklore. But the word patriot is heard three times in the nearly two-minute video and two of them are at the shooting range. The other time is in reference to the NFL. Is that all there is? Before answering that, consider some numbers.

Last year Americans bought nearly 23 million guns, a 60% increase from 2019. Fueled in part by the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack, gun sales topped more than 2 million in that month alone, a 75% increase from January 2020. We are on pace to have the deadliest year of gun violence in 20 years.

And what do we have to say for ourselves? It's our constitutional right to have guns, something that, like Bequette's claim to have won a Super Bowl with Brady, is a good story — but not the whole story.

Take the border crisis for example. We can always find dramatic footage of Mexicans and Central Americans making their way across the Rio Grande, but for some reason there's not a lot of images of gun smugglers making their way back across the border carrying our brand of patriotism with them.