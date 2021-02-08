Guest Column: Why should Greene apologize? The GOP loves her

“I heard no apology,” said Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

That’s because there wasn’t one.

“If this Congress is to tolerate members that condone riots, that have hurt American people, police officers, have occupied federal property, burned businesses in cities, but yet wants to condemn me — to crucify me in the public square for things I said and I regret a few years ago, then I think we are in a real big problem,” said Greene, seemingly oblivious to the fact that she could have been describing the Trump-loving loons who stormed the Capitol last month.

She went on to condemn abortion, transgender rights and “the media, which is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies to divide us.”

Greene’s fellow House members — or at least her Democratic colleagues together with 11 members of Greene’s party — didn’t buy her attempts to cast blame elsewhere. Despite her problems being everyone else’s fault, Greene was stripped of her assignments on the education and budget committees.

Perhaps the Republican members who voted against her were persuaded by a months-old post taken from Greene’s Facebook page that Hoyer had blown up to poster size.