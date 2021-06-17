Guest Column: Why many Americans refuse to talk honestly about Juneteenth

I've heard a lot of different things that haven't been taught in school like Juneteenth. I don't know why these things weren't taught .…

— Clayton Kershaw, June 2020

I hope he does now.

But if not, the greatest pitcher of his generation need only look at what's going on in his home state of Texas for answers.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign House Bill 3979, a piece of legislation in the Lone Star State that mirrors other Republican-led efforts across the country to limit (if not flat-out ban) discussions of systemic racism in the classroom — which, of course, is the epitome of systemic racism.

Remember a year ago, when the country was all about Juneteenth? There were television commercials and proclamations about trying to understand each other better as an uncomfortably high number of white people like Kershaw questioned why they hadn't heard of Juneteenth before George Floyd's murder.

On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously approved a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. That's good news. But it won't stop the political attacks on critical race theory, which began back in the 1970s. The GOP needed a new boogey man, so here we are.