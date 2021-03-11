Guest Column: Why it's harder to change culture than nature

As we continue to improve our mastery of nature, it's very often at the expense of appreciating the harder nut to crack that cultural practices and beliefs represent. We look for laws of culture, but they aren't nearly as easy to identify or rely on as the laws of science. For instance, it is arguably more difficult to figure out how to thwart the destructive urges of angry citizens hell-bent on storming the Capitol and attacking the body politic than it is to devise amazingly efficient ways to stop microbes from invading our physical bodies.

Why does that matter? And what can we do about it? First, we need to recognize that there is nothing mere about culture. Not at all. In the nature-versus-nurture debates we will continue to have in the 21st century, it is nature that will increasingly seem more predictably receptive to our demands, ever more susceptible to our scientific breakthroughs. In the future, we could start to think of things as merely biological.

Even with something like climate change, the science of how to tackle it seems fairly clear. It's our cultural commitment that's lacking. So while we may get better at predicting, measuring and potentially counteracting natural events, culture will continue to confound us.