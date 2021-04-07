Guest Column: Why do bystanders fail to intervene when they see others in pain?

"But," she said in reference to Chauvin, "it's not what I should have done, it's what he should have done."

And it's not just what Chauvin should have done, but also what the three other Minneapolis police officers should have done as they stood by for more than nine minutes while Floyd died under Chauvin's knee. Why didn't they intervene? As police officers, they had much greater capacity and responsibility to intercede than the civilian witnesses who are now plagued with grief and guilt.

The inaction of both the New York security guards and Chauvin's fellow officers can be understood in terms of shared identities — and their absence. How did the security guards understand their identity as guardians in that moment? Who or what was within the circle of their protection, and why was the assault victim outside it?

Likewise, who did the Minneapolis officers think they were protecting in that moment? Not justice. Not public safety. But seemingly their solidarity as police, in opposition to an upset crowd of witnesses.

Social identities can cause us to extend altruism and care to people within our boundaries, but also to withhold our concern from people we think are on the outside. But these boundaries are not fixed. They are malleable. They can narrow, but they can also expand.