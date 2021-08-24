Guest Column: Why colleges should invest in civic engagement

Last year was a win for youth voter participation. We saw the highest-ever turnout for young voters, with half of 18- to 29-year-olds casting ballots. (Only 39% did so in 2016.)

But 2020 also made it clear that we have a lot of work to do. Changes to voting laws add confusion. Political differences and polarization add tension. And while we should celebrate the record-high 50% youth turnout, that means 20 million young people still didn't cast ballots.

Higher education institutions are in a unique position to engage young people, but civic engagement is often seen as beyond the purview of colleges and universities. This is a massive missed opportunity, for both higher ed institutions and our democracy.

Here are three reasons your campus should invest in voter engagement:

1. You're a trusted messenger and the first touch point for the newest, youngest voters who still cast their ballots at the lowest rates.

Who are "young voters"? The label (often 18-29, sometimes 18-34) is a bit of a misnomer. When your age bracket combines people straight out of high school who have never been eligible to vote before with those who might be 10 years into their careers, you gloss over critical nuances in behavior and needs.