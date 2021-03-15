Guest Column: Whoa, a Republican says we have to breach 4 Snake River dams

For a conservative Republican, U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho did something extraordinary last month. By unveiling a proposal for a giant Pacific Northwest infrastructure overhaul that includes breaching four perennially disputed, fish-eradicating hydroelectric dams on the Snake River, he displayed the courage to accept an environmental reality that other conservatives have refused to face: These dams must go.

The four barriers are part of a 900-mile-long gauntlet, including eight major dams, that salmon and steelhead must run on their way from spawning grounds in Idaho, down the Snake River through Washington state and the Columbia River to the Pacific Ocean, then back again a few years later.

The Snake River basin once generated nearly half the salmon produced in the Columbia watershed, but the journey out and back to Idaho has proved so arduous that all of the river's wild salmon runs are either threatened or endangered. Taking down the dams may not guarantee the fishes' future, but if the dams remain, says Simpson, "the salmon and steelhead are on a certain path to extinction."