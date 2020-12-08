Guest Column: Who will Trump be when he leaves the White House?

In the days after the presidential election, while votes were still being tallied, essays began appearing in the national media that might be called "whatever the outcome" articles.

These pieces argued that it didn't matter whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden ultimately won. America's afflictions ran too deep. The country was too divided, too rancorous, too racist. No matter who is inaugurated Jan. 20, as George Packer wrote in The Atlantic, "all Americans will remain the losers."

No one ever went bankrupt betting on America's failings. And it's safe to say that our beleaguered nation won't soon be done with racism, bitterness and the siren song of demagoguery. But I can't throw in with Packer, et al. The outcome of the 2020 election matters profoundly. With President-elect Joe Biden in power, we'll get a sharp reminder of just how dramatically the country changes when the chief executive does.

And after President Donald Trump's reluctant and disruptive exit, the transformation will be even more apparent than usual. Trump brings so much venom and menace to any doorstep he darkens that the improvement will be immediate the day he's helicoptered out of D.C., if only because Biden is unlikely to spend his first week lying outrageously about inauguration crowds, as Trump did four years ago.