Guest Column: What to know before signing coronavirus waivers

As the saying goes, where you stand on this issue depends on where you sit. The way that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and its allies in Congress see it, businesses are deterred from reopening because they fear tort lawyers will file frivolous lawsuits on behalf of the customers who will invariably contract COVID-19, and not necessarily from their business. Consumer advocates counter that responsible businesses are well protected from bogus claims under current law, noting how hard it will be for customers to prove where, exactly, they were infected.

So far, the supposed wave of COVID-19 lawsuits looks more like a gentle ripple. An online tally kept by the Hunton Andrews Kurth law firm shows 186 complaints filed on behalf of consumers since the pandemic took off in February, but only nine at most were from people claiming they were harmed by exposure to COVID-19 in a public place. The vast majority were for losses caused by cancellations and postponements or by false advertising. Close to 200 lawsuits, meanwhile, have been filed by businesses and groups challenging stay-at-home orders.