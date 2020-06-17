Guest Column: What Thurgood Marshall taught me about police accountability

We need those recommendations in a hurry. They should emphasize not abstractions and aspirations but the need to go precinct by precinct, and to ensure that police captains are personally committed to ensuring an end to misconduct and abuse.

The good news is that publicity about new or emerging norms can have a galvanizing effect. People are influenced by prevailing norms, to be sure; but if they learn that a new norm is coming onto the scene, they appear even more inclined to comply with it. One reason may be that people don’t want to be on the wrong side of history. Another reason may be that if a new norm really is catching hold, people think that it’s likely to be good.

There’s a hopeful lesson here for reform. Suppose that police officers are made aware that the behavior of their colleagues is genuinely starting to change, and that misconduct is beginning to stop. If so, that very awareness can create a self-fulfilling prophecy — and transform local norms in relatively short order.

Thurgood Marshall, who died in 1993, was very clear with us: A warning from the boss was likely to be more effective than a pronouncement from Washington, D.C. At the same time, Marshall made it clear that prevention of police abuse and protection of civil rights remain a work in progress.