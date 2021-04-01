Guest Column: What the Derek Chauvin trial says about America

We watched the abolitionist movement of the 1820s be met with the Fugitive Slave Act; Tulsa's famed Black Wall Street burned down by racists in 1921; the 2020 election greeted with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

It's why despite the video showing Chauvin's knee on George Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, many of us are worried that won't be enough. Just as all of the other videos starting with Rodney King on, were not enough.

We've all followed so many Chauvin-like cases recently that it is nonsensical at best and insulting at worst to hear elected officials say, "We are better than this."

No, we are not. We are exactly this. We are the country that looked at the historic turnout of our most recent election and drafted 253 bills across 43 states to restrict voter access, many of which target people of color. We may want to be better but for that to happen, we have to first be willing to do better.

The Chauvin case is less about the soul of America and more about the goal of America. Who and what are we trying to be and are we sincerely ready to do the work to get there? Not just write a check or post a statement but do the interpersonal work required to say, "You know what? I like my tax cuts but I can't support politicians who would outlaw handing someone a bottle of water as they stand in line to vote."

That's what just became law in Georgia … you know, just in case you thought America was on trial.

LZ Granderson is an op-ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0