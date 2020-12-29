Guest Column: Wealthiest Americans are putting Scrooge to Shame

Based on the Crisis Charitable Commitment formula, Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of $187 billion, should be giving $9.1 billion this year. Elon Musk, worth $167 billion, should be giving $8.1 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, worth $105 billion, should be giving $5 billion.

Collectively, applying the CCC formula, these three would donate more than $22 billion in 2020. This would be a small share of their wealth, given that combined they've made an astronomical $267 billion during the pandemic. But it would undoubtedly make a huge difference to struggling charities.

Just ask the 500 beneficiaries of the extraordinary $5.8 billion in contributions made by MacKenzie Scott this year — $4.1 billion of which went to 384 organizations over the last four months. Scott is the rare billionaire who accelerated her giving during the pandemic.

It took visits on Christmas Eve from spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future for Scrooge to face up to his moral responsibilities. But in 2020, not even the worst pandemic since 1918, the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression, or a country gripped with racial injustice and political discontent reminiscent of 1968 have yet compelled the nation's billionaires to recognize their privilege and responsibility. It's going to take public pressure from the American people.

The billionaires who have benefited most during the pandemic should be following Scott's example. Meeting the reasonable benchmarks set forth in the Crisis Charitable Commitment would be one step toward changing philanthropic norms and getting more aid to Americans in need right now.

Alan S. Davis is a member of the Patriotic Millionaires, president of the Leonard and Sophie Davis Fund and founder of the Crisis Charitable Commitment. He wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.

