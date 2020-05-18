Guest Column: We’re paying a steep price for not investing in science

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My laboratory staff and I work to find solutions for metastatic breast cancer and chronic inflammatory disease. But science is not linear; solutions designed to resolve one problem end up helping with others. That’s what happened with our research.

As we investigated what causes the immune system to trigger inflammatory chronic diseases, we found a potentially promising new treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS. This is the condition that ultimately kills patients suffering from the gravest form of COVID-19.

But that promising research is now in the deep freeze. Literally. Vital tissue cultures from our experiments are in the freezer for an undetermined period of time until we can return to the lab.

Virtually all our ongoing experiments had to be terminated, and our laboratory infrastructure went into hibernation mode. Restarting research is not like flipping on a light switch. We will need to rebreed enough animals for experiments, retest all samples whose quality may have deteriorated, turn equipment back on and recalibrate delicate machinery. It could take six to 12 months before we are back up to full speed.