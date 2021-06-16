Guest Column: We don’t want Justice Department investigating Congress

The fact that Congress was looking into possible collusion with Russia by Trump as part of its impeachment inquiry makes this danger clear. If the president can launch inquiries into the members of the branch of government charged with overseeing him, he can short-circuit the power of Congress. To put it bluntly, the president and the Department of Justice could break democracy.

A first step in appropriate reform is for the Department of Justice to announce guidelines according to which it will not investigate members of Congress or subpoena their records unless they are being investigated for a statutory crime such as corruption. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that his department would do so. This would match the Justice Department’s recent announcement that it will stop issuing subpoenas against members of the press in leak investigations, a practice previously used by administrations of both parties.

If these guidelines aren’t enough to constrain the executive, it might be worth going further, and requiring special vetting by independently appointed, nonpartisan prosecutors before any such investigation could be launched. The closest analogue would be the practice of appointing special counsel to investigate members of the executive branch such as the president.

In our radically polarized political world, the Department of Justice is a formidable tool with the power to subvert democracy. Ideally, the department would be sufficiently independent from presidential political influence that we wouldn’t have to worry about the president using it to satisfy his own personal vendettas. But as we knew at the time, and know even more now, the Trump Department of Justice repeatedly violated traditional norms of departmental independence. Now we need formal steps to help restore that independence — fast.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist

