Guest Column: Universities should teach mostly online classes this semester

When President Donald Trump ordered the ejection of all foreign students whose studies were completely online, several universities moved to thwart the order by scheduling hybrid (combined online and classroom) classes for the fall. Since President Donald Trump has withdrawn his order, some schools have moved almost fully online while many others have regrettably retained that hybrid schedule.

For instance, colleges in the Baltimore-Washington area are offering a hybrid of in-person and remote classes and will allow only a limited number of students in dorms, libraries and dining facilities.

We all know that the likelihood of being infected with COVID-19 increases exponentially in parallel with the size of in-person classes. Surely every university’s first priority must be protecting its students, faculty and staff, as well as it’s own community and theirs, from suffering and death. Moreover, even universities so morally confused that they fail to see their obligation to protect students and employees from coronavirus may find themselves legally liable for the consequent suffering and death. Any institution which currently plans to hold fall classes in physical settings should reconsider before it is too late.